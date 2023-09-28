Man accused of sex crimes to stay in jail pending ruling

A White County man indicted on federal charges of drug distribution and sex trafficking was in court Wednesday with his attorney trying to get released on bond after nearly five months in jail.

Thomas Ray Kelso, 72, of Searcy, was charged on June 15 in White County Circuit Court with three counts of trafficking of persons, two counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count each of possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, possession of fentanyl with purpose to deliver, and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Those charges were dismissed Aug. 29 in the wake of a federal indictment handed up Aug. 1 by a federal grand jury in Little Rock charging him with sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Kelso, who owned and managed the Briarwood Apartments on West Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was arrested April 18 by agents with the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force after a search of his properties turned up firearms, methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, according to White County Circuit Court documents. Court documents indicated that authorities were told by a confidential source that Kelso was selling drugs and coercing female residents of the complex into exchanging sex in payment for rent, to keep their electricity connected, or for drugs.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in White County Circuit Court on June 15, several witnesses told police that Kelso had coerced them into exchanging sex in lieu of rent or for drugs. One witness told investigators, the affidavit said, that Kelso shut off the electricity to her apartment despite her dependence on oxygen to breathe, telling her, “You can have power if you learn to play ball.” She admitted to police that she had performed oral sex on Kelso on at least two occasions to avoid being kicked out of her apartment, the affidavit said.

On the day he was arrested, the affidavit said, police searching his home and office discovered approximately 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine, two loaded syringes, two blue M30 pills suspected to have been laced with fentanyl, digital scales, used and unused syringes, multiple shotguns, ammunition and two handguns.

On Friday, Kelso’s attorney, John Wesley Hall Jr. of Little Rock, filed a motion for pretrial release, saying that Kelso does not present a danger to the community or a flight risk but that he is at risk of being assaulted in jail. In the motion, Hall argued that Kelso was attacked by other inmates the week before in an incident he said jail officials were aware of and did nothing to prevent, but did not bring it up in Kelso’s bond hearing Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Edie Ervin.

Kelso testified Wednesday that his financial losses since his arrest have amounted to an estimated $1 million and said he was forced to sell the 45-unit Briarwood Apartments after it was foreclosed on by the lien-holder, Centennial Bank of Searcy. He said he currently owns three properties in White County and one in Cleburne County. Two of the properties, 303 N Spruce St. and 103 S. Greer Dr. in Searcy, are also listed in a foreclosure complaint filed in White County Circuit Court, but Kelso said he expects those two properties to be released soon.

Hall argued in the motion that with the sale of the Briarwood Apartment complex, Kelso would not pose a danger to the community because the location where the offense conduct occurred was no longer available to him and that with four other properties to maintain, Kelso would not pose a flight risk.

Laurel Sexton, a detective with the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force and a Drug Enforcement Administration task force officer, testified to how the investigation into Kelso’s activities unfolded, saying it began as a drug investigation.

“I started hearing from different females, different informants, that Mr. Kelso was trading drugs for sexual favors,” Sexton said. “It went from that to he was trading [electricity] for sexual acts or rent for sexual acts.” Sexton said she interviewed a dozen witnesses, three of whom she said told her that Kelso had approached them for sex. One witness, Sexton said, told her of an incident when she and Kelso drank wine together.

“She said after she drank wine she passed out and doesn’t remember anything until she woke up completely naked and feeling like something had happened to her,” Sexton testified. “She was unable to find her clothes and she said … she felt like something bad had happened.” Sexton said another witness told her that Kelso had disconnected the electricity from her apartment after she fell behind on her rent and that when she contacted Kelso about it, she was told that if she couldn’t make her rent payment that month, “there’s other ways to go about it.” After the woman offered to clean apartments for him, Sexton said the woman told her, Kelso responded, “No, you know exactly what I mean.” “She took that to mean a sexual favor,” Sexton said. “She was later forced out of her apartment.” Sexton said she gets calls regularly from women who she said are “terrified that he’s going to get released.” Arguing for Kelso’s continued detention, Bryant said evidence in the case suggested that Kelso had given several women drugs to make them pass out, at which time, she said, he raped them.

“Quite frankly,” she said, “I think the conduct in this case is disgusting … It involves women in extremely vulnerable positions, not able to have shelter, not able to have electricity, and Mr. Kelso using that to his advantage to require these women to engage in sex acts with him.” Bryant said that rather than the information coming from only one or two women, “which would make it harder to prove,” 12 people had come forward, “with the same story about what Mr. Kelso is doing.” Ervin said she would take the matter under advisement and will issue a written order at a later date. She did not say when the order might be forthcoming.