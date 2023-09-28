



Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's 2023 tour will be postponed until 2024, citing doctor's advice. The Boss, who last week celebrated his 74th birthday, is "steadily recovering" from peptic ulcer disease, a news release read. "Out of an abundance of caution," the remainder of this year's tour has been pushed to next year. Earlier this month, Springsteen announced that he would be postponing all of his September dates while he was treated for symptoms related to the disease, which causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine that can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain. Those postponed shows included stops in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Albany and Syracuse in New York, Pittsburgh, Washington, and shows in Connecticut and Ohio. The newly postponed shows include Canadian dates and a West Coast run of Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Rescheduled concerts will be announced this week and will take place at the original venues. Peptic ulcer disease can be dangerous, leading to bleeding and emergency situations such as perforation of the ulcer through the stomach. Typical treatment uses common drugs called proton pump inhibitors, such as Prilosec, which can help heal the ulcers within four to six weeks. People who are treated "recover completely from peptic ulcer disease," Dr. Lawrence Kosinski of the American Gastroenterological Association told AP. "Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support," Springsteen said in a short statement. "I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."

Cher is accused of arranging the 2022 abduction of her adult son, Elijah Blue Allman, to keep him from getting back together with his estranged wife, according to newly released court documents. Allman's wife, Marie Angela King, accused the musical icon, 77, of hiring four men to break into the couple's hotel room in November, during which time they "removed [Allman] from our room," according to documents obtained by "Entertainment Tonight." Allman, 47, is Cher's son with her second husband, the late Gregg Allman. The alleged incident occurred on Nov. 30, Allman and King's wedding anniversary, which they spent together despite their estrangement. "I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by petitioner's mother," read the documents filed in December by King. "Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me," claimed King. "I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone." King claimed her Grammy-winning mother-in-law asked her to leave the family home amid Allman's treatment and would not let her pick up her belongings. "Nor was I given the opportunity to inventory our assets," said King, who noted she only obliged Cher's request "on the belief that my support payments would be timely, and I would be able to afford housing." Allman filed for divorce from King a year prior to the alleged abduction, in November 2021. A representative for Cher did not immediately respond to the Daily News' request for comment.









Cher, right, and Alexander Edwards attend the Balmain Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear fashion collection presented Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 in Paris. (AP Photo/Vianney Le Caer)





