CME Group in talks with Texas to move

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that he's spoken to CME Group, the world's largest futures exchange, about relocating from Chicago to the Lone Star State.

CME and other Chicago-based trading firms have complained about a pickup in violent crime since the pandemic as well as potential tax increases floated by the mayor.

"I actually have approached the CME," Abbott said Wednesday in an interview with Bloomberg Television in New York. "There are some businesses in Chicago that are fed up."

Texas has benefited from a realignment in the finance industry in recent years that gained momentum during the pandemic. Firms have left high-tax states like California, New York and Illinois and moved to Sun Belt locales like Florida and Texas -- both of which have no state income tax -- to set up shop. That's brought in new high-paying jobs and bolstered the local markets for housing and commercial real estate. Dallas is seeing its biggest finance industry boom since the 1980s oil bust.

Goldman Sachs is building a new campus in the upscale Dallas neighborhood of Victory Park, and Bank of America announced it will be moving local operations to a new skyscraper near Goldman's planned campus.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Windham Weaponry assets up for auction

WINDHAM, Maine -- A rifle manufacturer in Maine that was started by the founder of Bushmaster Firearms is going out of business and its assets will be auctioned next month, the company announced.

Windham Weaponry was created by Richard Dyke in 2011 after he sold Bushmaster to new owners who decided to move manufacturing out of Maine. The new company was much like the old, using most of the same employees and producing a similar product line.

But the manufacturer announced this month it was going out of business after failing to meet loan obligations. Three auctions of the company's assets begin Sunday.

Dyke, who died in March at age 89, was a figure behind the scenes in national politics as a donor and in business as a real estate developer and entrepreneur who rescued distressed properties.

-- The Associated Press

Index day ends up slightly at 845.58

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 845.58, up 4.18.

"Equities closed relatively unchanged after bouncing off their morning lows but remain entrenched in a downtrend that has persisted since September 14th due to hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials combined with fear of a possible government shutdown as the rate sensitive utilities sector underperformed," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.