Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Nonprofits in Northwest Arkansas encourage donors to rock, walk, ride to benefit others

by Carin Schoppmeyer | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Brandon Swoboda, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Washington County, speaks to a crowd gathered Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, for a groundbreaking ceremony in Fayetteville. The house is the 59th house built by the organization and will be home to Lindsey Peterson and her children, Desmond and Alexis. Habitat for Humanity partnered with Partners for Better Housing to build the home in the 81-home, mixed-income Willow Bend neighborhood. The neighborhood uses a shared equity program to make a third of the homes affordable to lower-income families. Habitat for Humanity uses a model that involves prospective homebuyers putting in more than 300 hours of work, known as sweat equity. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

OCTOBER

ROCKtoberfest for Freedom Field

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge

Sept.

Print Headline: Rock, walk, ride

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT