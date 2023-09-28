Northwest Arkansas Community College announces esports as second program in sports department





BENTONVILLE -- Esports will be the second program in Northwest Arkansas Community College's sports department, Athletic Director Brooke Brewer said during the school's athletic ally luncheon Thursday.

The college's first sport was cross country for men and women.

The National Junior College Athletic Association in 2019 created NJCAA Esports, which serves more than 3,000 students and 200 member institutions on its competitive platform, according to njcaaesports.org.

The college hired Brewer in August as the Eagles' first full-time athletic director. She'd been a teacher and coach at Bentonville West High School the past three years.

The college is working on a feasibility study to see which sports best fit the school, and there's a survey to determine what students want from their athletic program. Brewer has said she's confident it'll be completed by the end of spring.

The college's cross country teams compete in the NJCAA and are led by coach Josphat Boit, a former track and cross country star at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Northwest Arkansas Community College's board voted in 2019 to launch that program. Runners competed for the first time in the fall of 2021.

In March, the college's Board of Trustees approved a student fee of $4 per credit hour to fund campus activities, student life and athletics programming. A full-time student with 15 credit hours will pay $60 per semester for the fee.

Northwest Arkansas Community College is the largest two-year college in the state with about 8,400 students enrolled for academic credit this fall semester.



