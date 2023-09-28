BASEBALL

Francona's scooter stolen

Terry Francona made it to the home finale, his last managing the Guardians before retirement. His beloved scooter didn't get there. Just hours before Cleveland fans saluted the popular manager, who is leaving baseball after 11 seasons with the club, Francona revealed that the celebrated motorized scooter he rode to and from Progressive Field for the past several seasons was stolen for the second time. "The hog has been officially put on ice," Francona said, using the pet nickname for his ride before Wednesday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds. "It got stolen again, but this time they stripped it." Francona said the two-wheeled vehicle was swiped about 10 days ago. It was first stolen in January but recovered by Cleveland Police. "Been in mourning," he said. "They got it in the clubhouse under a blanket. Looks like they took a baseball bat to it." The 64-year-old recently hopped on a substitute electric scooter, but the ride wasn't the same. He veered out of the way to avoid hitting some pedestrians, caught a pothole on a cobblestone street near his downtown apartment and crashed.

FOOTBALL

Watson has sore shoulder

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is dealing with a sore right throwing shoulder but is expected to play Sunday when Cleveland hosts the Baltimore Ravens. Watson, who is coming off his best game since signing with the Browns, didn't throw during the portion of practice open to reporters on Wednesday. The 28-year-old stood behind rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson during drills and did mental reps. Watson will be listed as "limited" on Cleveland's injury report.

HOCKEY

Flames sign center

Mikael Backlund signed a two-year, $9-million extension with the Calgary Flames and was named captain, the team announced Wednesday. Backlund would have become an unrestricted free agent next summer without an extension. The 34-year-old center from Sweden posted a career year in 2022-23 with 56 points (19 goals, 37 assists) in 82 games. Backlund has played his entire 908-game NHL career with Calgary and is the longest-tenured skater on the Flames.

TENNIS

Swiatek rallies in Tokyo

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek came back from a break down in both sets to beat Japanese qualifier Mai Hontama 6-4, 7-5 Wednesday in the second round of the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. Swiatek, making her debut appearance in Japan, advanced to her 13th quarterfinal of 2023. She will next face eighth-seeded Veronika Kudermetova. Second-seeded Jessica Pegula made a more convincing start, beating Cristina Busca 6-1, 6-2.

Davenport named captain

As Lindsay Davenport gets set to take over as the U.S. captain for Billie Jean King Cup, she thinks back to what she called "the most amazing" of her three championships as a player in the team competition. It was in 1999, back when the event was still known as the Fed Cup, and King was the Americans' captain. Davenport helped beat Russia in the final with newly crowned U.S. Open champion Serena Williams, then just 17, and Venus Williams. Now Davenport, a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, is going to replace Kathy Rinaldi in charge of the team after this year's Billie Jean King Cup Finals, a switch the U.S. Tennis Association planned to announce on Wednesday. And Davenport's roster could include a teenager who just won the U.S. Open: Coco Gauff.