Ohio district maps approved by panel

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio's political map-making commission unanimously approved new legislative district maps Tuesday night, moving a step closer to resolving a long-running redistricting battle.

The state's lengthy saga over the new political boundaries required to be drawn after every U.S. Census has been riddled with lawsuits and repeated court rulings finding previous maps were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor the state's leading Republicans.

The new state House and Senate maps are poised to last into the 2030 election cycle, pending legal hurdles, and, like their predecessors, give the GOP an advantage statewide.

Under the plan, Republicans would have an advantage in roughly 62% of the House seats and 70% of the Senate seats. By contrast, the state's partisan breakdown, averaged over the period from 2012 to 2020, was about 54% Republican and 46% Democratic. Republicans currently hold a supermajority in each of the state legislative chambers.

State Sen. Rob McColley, a Henry County Republican who served on the Ohio Redistricting Commission, said in a statement that the vote proved that bipartisan "good faith negotiations" in the redistricting process produce results, and that he's "very pleased" with those results.

The final maps deliver Democrats more competitive seats than first proposed at the beginning of the latest round of redistricting negotiations last week -- negotiations that got off to a slow start after a 16-month hiatus amid Republican infighting over commission leadership.

However, the seven-member commission's two Democrats did not appear to see this as a win as much as a necessary compromise.

"We collectively produced better, fairer maps," Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio, the commission's co-chair, said in a news release. "However, this cycle of redistricting has made it clear that this process does not belong in the hands of politicians."