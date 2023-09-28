Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Old Dragon Lounge in North Little Rock declared 'total loss' after Wednesday night fire

by Paige Eichkorn | Today at 12:16 p.m.
North Little Rock firefighters work to put out blaze that consumed the Old Dragon Lounge at 609 E Washington Ave. Wednesday night. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Michael Hoge)

The Old Dragon Lounge at 609 E Washington Ave. in North Little Rock was declared a “total loss” after a fire late Wednesday night. 

Assistant Fire Chief Rick Albers at the North Little Rock Fire Department said six people were inside the building, but escaped unharmed.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

The firefighters who arrived about midnight were able to put out the fire after nearly four hours without having to enter the building. 

The Old Dragon Lounge had partially collapsed and rubble reignited this morning. Fire Department crews returned to put it out around 6:30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT