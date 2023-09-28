Old Dragon Lounge in North Little Rock declared 'total loss' after Wednesday night fire

The Old Dragon Lounge at 609 E Washington Ave. in North Little Rock was declared a “total loss” after a fire late Wednesday night.

Assistant Fire Chief Rick Albers at the North Little Rock Fire Department said six people were inside the building, but escaped unharmed.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

The firefighters who arrived about midnight were able to put out the fire after nearly four hours without having to enter the building.

The Old Dragon Lounge had partially collapsed and rubble reignited this morning. Fire Department crews returned to put it out around 6:30 a.m.