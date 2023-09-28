Orioles reduce magic number in AL East to one

BALTIMORE -- Sixteen months after his arrival marked a turning point for the Baltimore Orioles, Adley Rutschman and his team are one victory from a division title.

Rutschman homered and drove in three runs, Grayson Rodriguez pitched into the sixth inning and the Orioles lowered their magic number to one in the AL East with a 5-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

The Orioles would have clinched the division with a victory and a loss by second-place Tampa Bay, but the Rays won 5-0 in Boston. Baltimore will try for its first AL East crown since 2014 tonight when the Red Sox arrive for a four-game series at Camden Yards.

"It's kind of in our own hands right now," Manager Brandon Hyde said. "So that's a lot of fun."

The Orioles (99-59) extended their winning streak to four and reached their highest victory total since going 100-62 in 1980.

"We're playing in the toughest division in sports," Hyde said. "To lose 110 two years ago, have a chance to win 100 now, it says a lot about those guys in that room. They've learned to battle and fight and grind and beat good teams. In just two years, to be able to do what they're doing is amazing."

Rutschman hit a two-run home run in the third to open the scoring, and Rodriguez (7-4) allowed a run and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Baltimore swept the four-game season series against the Nationals, outscoring them 11-1.

Patrick Corbin (10-15) allowed 4 runs and 6 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, WHITE SOX 0 Rookie Brandon Pfaadt pitched shutout ball for the second time in three starts, and Arizona moved closer to an NL wild-card berth by beating Chicago for its eighth win in 10 games.

GUARDIANS 4, REDS 3 Shane Bieber (6-6) shut down Cincinnati for six innings and Cleveland sent Manager Terry Francona off with a victory in his final home game.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 5, RED SOX 0 Tyler Glasnow (10-7) pitched five scoreless innings in his final start before the postseason, combining with four relievers on a three-hitter and leading Tampa Bay over Boston.

TWINS 6, ATHLETICS 4 Pinch-hitter Trevor Larnach broke an eighth-inning tie with an RBI double and Minnesota rallied to beat Oakland.

YANKEES 6, BLUE JAYS 0 Gerrit Cole (15-4) pitched a two-hitter to near his second AL ERA title, Aaron Judge homered twice and New York blanked Toronto to ensure they won't finish with a losing record.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 6, CUBS 5 (10) Ronald Acuna Jr. established the 40-70 club, Ozzie Albies walked him off with a 10th-inning single and Atlanta dealt Chicago another devastating setback by clinching home-field advantage throughout the NL playoffs.

BREWERS 3, CARDINALS 2 Tyrone Taylor hit two run-scoring doubles and NL Central champion Milwaukee came from behind to beat St. Louis. Taylor's second double in the seventh drove in Brian Anderson with the tiebreaking run after Anderson doubled off Jacob Barnes (0-1).

DODGERS 8, ROCKIES 2 Emmet Sheehan (4-1) struck out a career-high 10 batters, Freddie Freeman hit a three-run home run and Los Angeles defeated Colorado.

METS 11-2, MARLINS 2-4 Jon Berti hit a leadoff home run to complete his cycle for the day and Miami pulled even in the race for the final National League playoff spot, beating New York for a doubleheader split. Francisco Lindor had three home runs and six RBI in the doubleheader, becoming the fourth Mets player with 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a season. In the opener, Pete Alonso was 4 for 4 with a home run, Lindor drove in four runs and the Mets tagged Braxton Garrett early in rolling to a rout.

PHILLIES 7, PIRATES 6 Bryce Harper hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning as one of the few regulars in Philadelphia's lineup in a win over Pittsburgh, a day after the Phillies clinched the NL's top wild-card spot.





Wednesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NY Mets 11-2, Miami 2-4

Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 6

Atlanta 6, Chicago Cubs 5 (10)

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2

LA Dodgers 8, Colorado 2

San Diego at San Francisco, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0

NY Yankees 6, Toronto 0

Minnesota 6, Oakland 4

Texas at LA Angels, (n)

Houston at Seattle, (n)

Kansas City at Detroit, susp., weather

INTERLEAGUE

Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 3

Baltimore 5, Washington 1



