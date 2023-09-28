100 years ago

Sept. 28, 1923

HOPE – What was described by officers as a model moonshine plant, and one of the largest and best equipped ever seized in southwest Arkansas, was confiscated today in Miller county, about 25 miles southwest of Hope, just across the Hempstead county line. One of the alleged owners and operators was captured, while three others escaped. More than 50 shots were exchanged by the officers and alleged moonshiners, but there were no casaulties. The plant ... was located in a gulch. Its capacity was over 50 gallons. About 6,000 gallons of mash and about 50 gallons of the finished product were destroyed.

50 years ago

Sept. 28, 1973

A young woman, who told the police that two men stole several bank bags from her as she walked toward a bank in the Park Plaza shopping center, was charged Thursday with embezzlement in conncetion with the robbery. Susan L. Matthews...will have a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Municipal Court ... She was sent to a nearby branch of Commercial National Bank Monday morning to make a $2,800 deposit. While crossing the parking lot, a man grabbed the bank bags and fled with a companion in a pick-up truck. A woman saw the incident and followed the truck until she got a discription of the men and the license number ... A police investigation disclosed that Miss Matthews was an acquaintance ... officers said.

25 years ago

Sept. 28, 1998

MOUNTAIN HOME -- A Marshall man has been charged with passing counterfeit money in Baxter County. Ricky D. Wright, 40, was charged Friday with one count of first-degree forgery and accused of passing a phony $50 bill at a liquor store in Cotter, Lt. Terry Johnson of the Baxter County sheriff's office said. Wright was carrying what appeared to be counterfeit bills when he was arrested Thursday, Johnson said. A color copier or printer may have been used to make the money, he said.

10 years ago

Sept. 28, 2013

WASHINGTON -- A former high-ranking official with the Environmental Protection Agency pleaded guilty Friday to stealing nearly $900,000 from the agency over 13 years by failing to show up for work while falsely claiming to be working for the CIA and for filing bogus expenses. John C. Beale, 64, a former deputy assistant administrator in the Office of Air and Radiation, accepted a plea agreement with the government at a court hearing. U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Facciola read the evidence against Beale and asked if it were true. In a flat, emotionless voice, Beale answered, "Yes it is, your honor." Under the plea deal with prosecutors, Beale faces 30 to 37 months in prison. The deal also calls for Beale to pay restitution of $886,000, forfeit an additional $507,000 and pay a fine of up to $60,000. The final decision will be made by the sentencing judge in the case, Ellen Segal Huvelle. No sentencing date has been set.