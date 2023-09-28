Pivot to survive





The hybrid work revolution is radically reshaping our cities. Even the staunchest proponents of office blocks, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams, have admitted defeat and called for transforming downtowns into mixed-use residential hubs.

According to the Kastle Systems barometer, despite the post-Labor Day push, office attendance in the top 10 U.S. cities is hovering at around 50 percent below pre-pandemic norms over the last year.

One of the most tangible shifts is the ongoing exodus from urban cores. For instance, a McKinsey & Company report indicates that between mid-2020 and mid-2022, New York City lost 5 percent of its population, while San Francisco lost 6 percent. The implications are significant: higher urban vacancy rates and less foot traffic, which remains down by 10 percent to 20 percent.

The forecasted downturn in demand for office and retail spaces poses significant challenges for cities, especially metropolitan powerhouses. This calls for an urgent recalibration of urban planning and development strategies. Lowered rents due to an oversupply of commercial space present a unique opportunity for municipalities. This is a crucial period for city leaders to reassess zoning laws to attract a diverse range of businesses, even to previously unaffordable prime locations.

Real estate markets are highly localized, characterized by micro-variations influenced by a wide array of factors. For instance, neighborhoods dominated by knowledge-economy firms may see slower rebounds in property demand. Thus, it's essential for municipalities to adopt a geo-strategic approach. This could mean creating zoning policies that facilitate smaller central offices in cities, complemented by satellite workspaces in suburban and rural areas.

The new paradigm of work, freed from the confines of geographic location, complicates the matter of talent retention for cities. While companies can tap into a broader talent pool, so can cities. It's more feasible now than ever for cities to attract highly skilled workers who are no longer tethered to specific job locations. Innovative public policies focused on offering high-quality living experiences--through green spaces, effective public transit, and cultural hubs--can help attract and retain talent.

City leaders must recognize that mixed-use neighborhoods are not just a real estate fad, but a strategic asset for urban resilience. Such neighborhoods bring together residential, commercial, and recreational spaces, thus offering a hedge against economic downturns. Moreover, they become appealing environments that can attract both businesses and skilled workers, adding vibrancy and energy to the city.

The new dynamics of work and leisure demand a radical rethink of existing infrastructural norms. Collaboration among city planners, architects, and technology experts is essential for reshaping spaces to meet future needs. While this will require a significant allocation of resources, consider it a capital investment in future-proofing the city's architecture and infrastructure.

Emerging smart building technologies offer compelling opportunities for efficiency and governance. These technologies can optimize energy consumption, enhance public safety, and improve quality of life. The real strategic power, however, lies in the actionable data these technologies can provide, allowing for data-driven decision-making in city management.

Given the decrease in foot traffic, city leaders must innovate in their approach to retail spaces. This could mean easing restrictions to allow for multi-use spaces that combine retail, commercial, and residential uses. For example, underutilized retail areas could be repurposed as co-working hubs or for temporary events, thus breathing new life into vacant spaces.

W e are at an inflection point where cities are transforming into multifunctional, hybrid spaces. This involves integrating diverse functionalities--work, live, play--into a unified ecosystem.

It's not just about creating a functional city but sculpting a resilient, vibrant urban environment that can flexibly adapt to future uncertainties.

By taking a nuanced, multidimensional approach that includes advanced technologies and smart planning, city leaders can not only adapt but thrive in this new urban landscape.

Dr. Gleb Tsipursky is the CEO of the future-proofing consultancy Disaster Avoidance Experts, and the best-selling author of "Leading Hybrid and Remote Teams: A Manual on Benchmarking to Best Practices for Competitive Advantage" and other books. He lived in Little Rock for a year while on a research fellowship.



