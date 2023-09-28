PREP GOLF: Springdale Har-Ber’s Whorton wins 6A individual title; Mount St. Mary takes team crown

SPRINGDALE -- Charlie Whorton has been a part of three girls golf state championship teams at Springdale Har-Ber and Wednesday she added a different title to her career.

Whorton, a senior, shot a 5-over 77 on Wednesday to finish with a two-day total of 153 to win the individual championship medalist as the Class 6A girls golf state tournament at Springdale Country Club.

"I feel like I just ran five marathons all in one day," said Whorton, who finished earlier in the afternoon and watched her victory play out on hole No. 9 in front of the clubhouse.

Conway's Yinyoe Yang, who was tied with Whorton most of the afternoon, finished with a 77 as well for a two-day total of 154 to finish one stroke behind Whorton. Mount St. Mary won the team title by two strokes over Conway.

"We're so proud of Charlie," Har-Ber Coach Tim Rippy said. "I think you can probably tell from the number of people following her that everybody here at the country club wanted her to have a great chance to win it this year. She stepped up and answered the bell.

"Like I mentioned [Tuesday], there's pressure when you're on your home course, and she handled that really well. Seventy kids in the tournament, and to come out on top, shows a lot about her mental toughness."

The highlight of Whorton's day came on her final hole, when she birdied No. 18.

"My drive I hit a little left," she said. "I'm in the rough and I can barely see my ball. I've got a tree in my way for the pin, and somehow I punch it out and I'm like 10 feet from the hole. And then it's a downhill putt and it breaks quite a bit and I made it for a birdie to win the tournament essentially."

Chloe Freville of Mount St. Mary shot a 76 for the low round Wednesday and finished third overall at 156.

Freville's teammates also came through with a team score of 248 for a two-day total of 497, two strokes ahead of Conway, to win the 6A team championship.

"[Freville] did a really good job," Belles Coach Cody Griffin said. "We were only up one stroke coming into 18 and she puts it to probably three feet. I mean that's just ice cold. Couldn't ask for anything better."

It's Mount St. Mary's first state golf title since 1999.

The Belles trailed Conway 249-247 coming into the day.

Ana Belle Gutierrez and Maria Fezzi each carded 86s on Wednesdau to help the Belles' cause.

"It was a huge rally," Griffin said. "The girls fought hard and kept going and pulled it out.

"Just keep the faith, believe in yourself and keep fighting. Play your best golf. That's all you can control, and wherever the chips fall is where they fall."

Fayetteville and Rogers both showed improvement on Day 2 and finished tied for third at 519.

Fayetteville improved by five strokes, while Rogers knocked off 21 strokes. Bentonville, which won the 7A-West title Tuesday, was fifth at 522 followed by Bentonville West 535 and Har-Ber 538,

Elizabeth Esteban of Cabot and Caroline Hughes of Jonesboro tied for fourth in the individual standings at 160, followed by Fayetteville's Elizabeth Lim sixth at 162, Conway's Brooklyn Worley seventh at 168, Bentonville West's Elle Cozad and Mount St. Mary's Lillie York tied for eighth and Bentonville's Luciana Suarez, Gutierrez and Anna Scudder of Rogers tied for 10th at 172.

Whorton, Yang and Freville qualified for the state overall tournament, which will be held at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock on Oct. 12.





Charlie Whorton of Springdale Har-Ber finished with a two-day 153 to place first overall at the Class 6A state girls golf championship Wednesday at Springdale Country Club. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Graham Thomas)



The Mount St. Mary Belles won their first state golf championship since 199 with a two-day total of 497 in the Class 6A golf tournament at Springdale Country Club. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Graham Thomas)

