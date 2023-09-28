Pulaski County Special board OKs schools' budget, expects to use $4M in reserve funds

The School Board for the Pulaski County Special School District on Thursday approved a 2023-24 budget that anticipates drawing almost $4 million from reserve funds over the course of the year to meet expenses.

The board voted 4-2 in support of the budget after questioning district leaders about the financial impact of unpaid school meals, employee travel, virtual instruction and internal communication issues. The budget is due to the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education on Friday.

The Pulaski County Special budget envisions $155,400,894 in state and local revenue this year, and total expenditures of $159,342,348.

The district started this school year with $16.49 million in reserves, which could drop to $12.55 million by the end of the year.

The end of $39.45 million in federal covid-19 relief money to the district and the passage of the Arkansas LEARNS Act earlier in this calendar year were cited by Superintendent Charles McNulty and Treasurer Jacqueline Rowlett as contributing to the need to pull from the balances from the 2022-23 school year.

The Pulaski County Special board’s approval comes after the neighboring Little Rock School District’s board approved a budget last week that also drew from reserves. The Little Rock budget includes a projected draw of $6.9 million by the end of the fiscal year to meet anticipated expenses. That district's unrestricted reserves now total $28.67 million.

More details in Friday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.