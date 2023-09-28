Rattler, Loggains hit it off

South Carolina senior quarterback Spencer Rattler is thriving under new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, a former University of Arkansas player and assistant coach.

Rattler, a redshirt senior in his second season as the Gamecocks' starter after transferring from Oklahoma, has completed 95 of 128 passes (74.2%) for 1,242 yard and 7 touchdowns with 2 interceptions.

In the Gamecocks' 37-30 victory over Mississippi State last week, Rattler completed his first 17 passes and finished 18 of 20 for 288 yards and 3 touchdowns with an interception. He also rushed eight times for 43 yards.

"They've been fantastic together," South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer said of Rattler and Loggains. "They've got a great relationship, and they have from day one.

"Dowell is a people person, and he's done a great job of developing relationships. Not just with Spencer, but with every player on our team."

Loggains, 42, was the Razorbacks' tight ends coach the previous two seasons after coaching 13 seasons in the NFL, including stints as an offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

"When we hired Dowell, Spencer still had a decision to make about the NFL, whether he was going to come back or not," Beamer said. "A lot of our guys had decisions to make. ... Dowell came in and really did a great job of getting to know those guys quickly.

"The relationship with Dowell and Spencer has really been good. I've been in pretty much every quarterback meeting that we have during the week, and there's great back and forth, there's great input on both ends.

"Dowell is experienced coaching multiple quarterbacks in the NFL at different stages of their career, and that's really beneficial right now for Spencer for sure."

Beamer said Loggains' NFL background was a key to his thought process for the hire.

"Obviously I needed to hire who I thought was best long-term for South Carolina, but I'd be an idiot if I didn't think this would impact what Spencer did, and I wanted Spencer to come back if it was best for him," Beamer said. "Spencer and I talked throughout that process, and probably all of our players on offense were waiting to see what Spencer was going to do with his decision. And then once Spencer made the decision that was best for him -- and Dowell had a lot to do with that -- certainly it affected the other guys and their decisions."

Making progress

LSU Coach Brian Kelly visited Greg Brooks in the hospital Monday night and said the Tigers senior defensive back and former Arkansas player is continuing to make progress after undergoing emergency surgery on Sept. 15 to remove a brain tumor.

"When we talk about progress after brain surgery, you can imagine it's a slow process," Kelly said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference. "He recognizes me, he's able to make eye contact. He was up for rehabilitation. He was going through a heavy rehab that day. He was up on his feet, moving around.

"It's still a long journey here for him. But it's great to see that he's making that progress."

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman visited Brooks in the hospital last Saturday morning before the Razorbacks played LSU at Tiger Stadium that night.

Brooks, who is from New Orleans, played three seasons for Arkansas, including two seasons under Pittman, before transferring to LSU.

"We love Greg and he was part of our program," Pittman said. "He left in good graces and he did all the things he needed to do while he was here."

Some coaches might not visit a former player in the hospital the day of a game, but Pittman didn't hesitate.

"We needed to show him, in my opinion, the respect he deserved," Pittman said. "We're worried about him. We pray for him each and every day. I still talk to his mawmaw and pawpaw and dad every day.

"To be honest with you, it was the right thing to do, but it's also something that I wanted to do. "

Flipping Gators

Kentucky's recent record against Florida might be the biggest indicator of the progress the Wildcats have made in Mark Stoops' 11 seasons as coach.

When Stoops was hired, the Gators had a 26-game winning streak against Kentucky.

The Wildcats then lost their first five games against Florida under Stoops to extend the streak to 31 from 1987-2017.

Kentucky finally broke through and won 27-16 at Florida in 2018 to start a stretch in which the Wildcats have a 3-2 edge against the Gators.

"At the very beginning when I got here, I didn't worry about the streak, because I knew we just had to improve as a football team," said Stoops, who is 70-59 at Kentucky with seven consecutive bowl appearances. "I probably said 11 years ago, 'I can't be concerned about Florida until Kentucky gets better.'

"We always concentrate on ourselves. I know you think it's coachspeak, but it's the truth. My concentration was on Kentucky and getting us better.

"And I said, 'As we improve, we will have opportunities to win.' I still feel that way."

All that said, Stoops added that ending the losing streak to Florida was important.

"I do admit, and I admitted it then, when we were in the midst of that streak, it does get to be a little problematic," Stoops said. "Because that's all anybody talks about and your players start thinking about it.

"So that was a hurdle we had to overcome, and we have. But we did it by becoming a better football team, and a better program. We're continuing to grow, and we're continuing to get better."

Kentucky now has a winning streak against Florida, though it's only two games with victories over the Gators 20-13 in 2021 and 26-16 last season.

If the Wildcats beat Florida at home on Saturday, it will be the first time they have won three in a row in the series since Bear Bryant was Kentucky's coach and his teams had a four-game streak from 1948-51.

Mizzou ranked

Missouri's 4-0 start, including a victory over defending Big 12 champion Kansas State, has resulted in the Tigers being ranked No. 23 in this week's Associated Press poll.

It's Missouri's first AP ranking since 2019, when the Tigers were No. 22 after a 5-1 start under Coach Barry Odom that included victories over West Virginia, South Carolina and Ole Miss after losing at Wyoming in the opener.

"Honestly, I haven't spent a ton of time thinking about it because rankings only matter what you do this week," Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "And so our goal was not to be ranked in Week 4. Our goal is to figure out where we are by the end of the season.

"Appreciate the recognition, but we're more focused on what we can control this week, which is playing well on the road at Vandy."

Missouri wasn't ranked again in 2019 after losing at Vanderbilt 21-14. It was the start of a five-game losing streak that ended when the Tigers beat Arkansas 21-14 in Little Rock in the season finale.

That turned out to be Odom's last game as the Tigers' coach. He was fired with a 25-25 record, then became Arkansas' defensive coordinator for three years before being hired as UNLV's coach.

In an ironic twist, Odom's Rebels beat Vanderbilt 40-37 on a last-second field goal two weeks ago.

Smart at 100

Kirby Smart improved to 85-15 in his eighth season as Georgia's coach with the Bulldogs' 49-21 victory over Alabama-Birmingham.

It's the most victories for a coach in his first 100 games at an SEC school, edging Nick Saban's 84-16 record at Alabama.

Georgia is 37-1 since finishing the 2020 season with four consecutive victories and its only loss in that stretch to Alabama 42-24 in the 2021 SEC Championship Game.

The Bulldogs averaged that loss by beating the Crimson Tide 33-18 in the College Football Playoff title game to finish 14-1.

Last season Georgia went 15-0 to win its second consecutive national title and this season the Bulldogs are 4-0 going into their first road game of the season at Auburn.

It will be the first Auburn-Georgia game for Tigers Coach Hugh Freeze, but he was Ole Miss' coach in 2016 when the Rebels beat the Bulldogs 45-14 in Smart's first season as coach.

Georgia finished 8-5, but since then has 10 losses in the seven seasons.

Freeze said he understands how far Smart has taken Georgia's program since the Bulldogs lost to Ole Miss by 31 points.

"It is a great testament to his vision, his work ethic, his staff, his administration being patient to have the year he needed to recruit," Freeze said. "The dividends are paying off greatly.

"They are one of the gold standards in college football right now. They are recruiting a top-three class every single year. That is hard to compete with and they are well coached. You have to give them credit.

"I know it's a rivalry game, but the truth is the truth. He has built a dang good football program there."

Coaches who had 83 victories in their first 100 games at an SEC school include Florida's Steve Spurrier and Tennessee's Phillip Fulmer. Bear Bryant won 81 of his first 100 games at Alabama.

Up to 74

SEC teams are allowed to dress out 74 players for road games this season after being limited to 70 previously.

"In today's era and climate, it's been beneficial," Florida Coach Billy Napier said. "I know there are other leagues that [can travel] 80 players. I think the SEC kind of came to an agreement to meet in the middle there at 74.

"I do think the more players you can keep engaged, the better. Special teams is ultimately the area where it helps you the most, right?"

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said he also likes the roster increase on the road.

"In the day of transfer portal, the more you can travel ... that might help them mentally," Pittman said. "Help them feel more a part of the football team.

"Obviously, if you have a solid roster, you're going to have a hard time figuring out what 74 are going. But I do think it's good for the programs."

Napier said even if players don't participate in road games, the experience is beneficial.

"It's more about the experience for young players that in the future are going to be critical parts of your team," he said. "It's one of the tougher things we have to do as coaches is telling guys [they won't be on the road trip].

"There's always a handful of players you wish you could take, that are working hard, and they're making progress, they're developing. It's disappointing when they don't make the travel roster.

"With the portal, I think most of my counterparts in the league would say the more players that get to travel, the better."

SEC TOP TO BOTTOM

Ranking(prev);record;comment

1. (1);Georgia;4-0;First road game at Auburn

2. (3);Alabama;3-1;Saban schools Kiffin -- again

3. (2);LSU;3-1;Survived tough test from Razorbacks

4. (4);Ole Miss;3-1;Eight consecutive losses to Alabama

5. (5);Missouri;4-0;SEC opener at Vanderbilt

6. (6);Florida;3-1;Looking for road win at Kentucky

7. (8);Tennessee;3-1;Out for revenge against South Carolina

8. (9);Kentucky;4-0;Going for three in a row over Florida

9. (10);Texas A&M3-1;Bobby will test Arkansas defense

10. (11);Arkansas;2-2;So many close losses to the Aggies

11. (12);South Carolina;2-2;Gets SEC win vs. Mississippi State

12. (7);Auburn;3-1;Working to find answers on offense

13. (9);Mississippi State;2-2;Bama making short trip to Starkville

14. (14)Vanderbilt;2-3;Hoping to upset Mizzou

PLAYER TO WATCH

LSU WR Malik Nabers, Jr., 6-0, 200 pounds

Nabers has emerged as the SEC's top receiver with 32 catches for 523 yards and 5 touchdowns going into Saturday's game at Ole Miss. He's averaging 130.6 receiving yards per game and 16.3 yards per catch.

The way quarterback Jayden Daniels is throwing the ball, Nabers should surpass his impressive numbers last season of 72 receptions and 1,017 yards. He's caught at least one pass in 28 consecutive games, a streak which began against Arkansas in 2021.

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Ole Miss

5 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

RECORDS LSU 3-1, 2-0 SEC; Ole Miss 3-1 and 0-1

LINE LSU by 2 1/2ints

Ole Miss is 1-5 in its past six SEC games, a downward trend started last season at LSU where the Rebels suffered a 45-20 loss in Tiger Stadium. The bad stretch also includes a 42-27 loss at Arkansas last season and a 24-10 loss at Alabama last week to open SEC play.

The Rebels need to exact revenge against LSU on Saturday to stay in the SEC West race while the Tigers need a win to stay in the hunt for a playoff berth.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Rushing touchdowns allowed by Missouri's defense.

29-3 Alabama Coach Nick Saban's record against his former assistant coaches after the Crimson Tide beat Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin 24-10.

7 Number of SEC teams in the AP top 25 poll with No. 1 Georgia, No. 12 Alabama, No. 13 LSU, No. 20 Ole Miss, No. 21 Tennessee, No. 22 Florida and No. 23 Missouri. The SEC has the most ranked teams of any conference.

256 Mississippi State record for receiving yards by Lideatrick Griffin at South Carolina last week when the Gamecocks beat the Bulldogs' 37-30. Griffin had 7 catches.

OVERHEARD

"I have great confidence in the people of Kentucky that they can get up very early and pound some beers."

Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops on the Wildcats' having a rowdy home atmosphere for a 11 a.m. Central kickoff against Florida

"Those cowbells are annoying, man. Them cowbells loud."

Alabama defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis on playing at Mississippi State

"I think the No. 1 requirement of being an elite quarterback is toughness, both mental and physical, and I think he's displayed those characteristics."

Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz on Brady Cook



