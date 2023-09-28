Razorbacks knock off Rebels at Match Play

Arkansas' Jacob Skov Olesen defeated Tom Fischer of Ole Miss on the first extra hole of their match, lifting the Razorbacks to a 3-and-2 victory over the Rebels at the third annual SEC Match Play on Wednesday.

In the deciding match, Olesen won the first four holes, but Fischer battled back to square the match with two holes to play. Olesen won the 17th hole to take a 1-up advantage. However, Fischer drained a 30-foot putt on the 18th to win the hole and force extra holes. The match continued to the first hole with Olesen securing the clinching point with a par.

Arkansas finished third in the match play with the win over Ole Miss. In the three years of the SEC Match Play, Arkansas is 6-0 in the event, going 4-0 to win in a different format in 2021 and winning each of its single matches played in 2022 and 2023.

Olesen improved to 11-4-2 for his career in match play. Manuel Lozada and John Driscoll III took Arkansas' other wins Wednesday. Lozada is now 6-1 all-time when competing in match play.

Playing in the No. 3 spot, Driscoll gave Arkansas its first point with a convincing 5-and-4 win over Tim Tillmanns. Driscoll won holes 3, 5, 8, 11 and 12 to take a 5-up lead. Tillmanns won the 13th before Driscoll closed out the match by winning the 14th hole.

Lozada, playing in the No. 2 spot, lost his first hole to Cameron Tankersley but won holes 6, 7 and 8. Tankersley squared the match by winning the 10th and 12th holes. However, Lozada won holes 15 and 16 and clinched the second point as the duo tied the 17th with a par.

Arkansas will host the third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Oct. 2-4 at the Blessing Golf Club in Fayetteville. The event is free to the public and will be televised on Golf Channel.