Rifles abound for new hunters

Modern gun deer season starts Nov. 11, and many first-time deer hunters are looking to buy their first deer rifle.

This is a great time to be a first-time gun buyer because rifles are more accurate than ever. Even cheap, entry-level rifles surpass the accuracy of high-end rifles in the recent past. Computer numerical control machining has tightened the tolerances of all firearms components. It has also decreased the cost of making precision rifle barrels, which allows gunmakers to install high-quality barrels on entry-level rifles.

Also, the past 20 years has been a golden age for the development of rifle cartridges. Dozens of new cartridges were introduced over that period. Many were short-lived, but the public also embraced others. The 6.5mm Creedmoor, for example, is a top-selling cartridge that's chambered in every popular brand.

Another development that matters to deer hunters regardless of their experience is that the shooting and hunting media has gotten reasonable about what a deer is. Generations of gun writers lived by the power doctrine. You could never have too much power, and a hunter was ethically bound to shoot the most powerful cartridge regardless of whether they could shoot it well.

Somewhere along the line, writers finally understood that the average buck weighs less than 200 pounds on the hoof, and the average doe weighs less than 120 pounds. It does not take a lot of power to kill a light, thin-skinned animal within 150 yards, the range within most deer in the South are killed. It is easier to cleanly kill a deer with a gun you can shoot accurately, and that means a gun that doesn't kick.

We have been tracking the firearms that hunters use to kill deer in this space for nearly 20 years. Most of the youths that share their success with us killed their deer with AR-15 style modern sporting rifles chambered in 223 Rem., or its twin, the 5.56x45 NATO.

The AR-15 style rifle is ideal for deer hunting. It is light. It has negligible recoil, and either of its cartridges are highly effective for deer hunting when used with sufficiently heavy, controlled-expansion bullets.

If you are considering the AR-style rifle for deer hunting, we recommend the Smith & Wesson M&P or the Ruger AR-556. With a high-quality scope, there is not a better rifle for hunting deer from box stands, tree stands, or ground blinds. Its light weight also makes it ideal for still hunting. Its semiautomatic capability allows for quick followup shots should one be necessary.

To save weight, we recommend using a five-round or 10-round magazine. A high capacity banana magazine is unwieldy in confined spaces.

If you want even more power in a .223-caliber platform, we recommend the 22-250 Rem. It drives an equal size bullet much faster than the 223 Rem., or 5.56x45 cases. It is available mostly in bolt-action rifles. Rifles made by Savage and Tikka are light. Savage equips its rifles with aluminum bedding blocks. Savage and Tikka have triggers that users can adjust for pull weight. Both are extremely accurate and durable, and both are very affordable.

The next rung up the power ladder is the 243 Winchester. It is a very popular cartridge that has existed since 1955. Like the .22-caliber family, the .243 is known for light recoil and, with controlled expansion bullets, its effective terminal power. Anthony Michaels of Little Rock recently took one shot with .243 to kill a caribou in the Aleutian Islands.

The next rung up the ballistic ladder is the .25-caliber family. The 25-06 Remington is this family's avatar. It is a 30-06 Springfield case with the neck constricted to take a .257-caliber bullet. It is lightning fast and extremely potent, but it is easy on the shoulder. Almost every rifle maker chambers a model in 25-06. You won't go wrong with a name brand.

The next rung up the ladder is the .264-caliber family. Its metric designation is 6.5mm. It is a small family, and the 6.5mm Creedmoor is the best deer hunting cartridge of the bunch. It is faster than the 6.5x55 Swedish, but it kicks about the same. The difference is that it's faster through a 22-inch barrel than the Swede is through a 28-inch barrel. It would be easier to name all of the gunmakers that don't chamber a model for 6.5 Creedmoor than to name all those that do. Pick a price point and fill your freezer with venison.

Our stopping point for newcomers is the 7mm family. It's SAE designation is .284-cal. There are a lot of choices in this family, but the best for newcomers is the 7mm-08 Rem. It has all the power necessary to take the biggest ungulates in the world, but it shines as a deer cartridge. Its light recoil makes it perfect for women, children, and small, light-framed shooters.

Its effectiveness makes it ideal for everyone else.