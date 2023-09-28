Sanders, state agencies preparing for possible federal government shutdown

In preparation for a possible federal government shutdown, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sent a memo to her 15 cabinet secretaries that spells out that they will be responsible for determining which programs must be suspended and which employees furloughed based on certain criteria, in the event of a shutdown.

"September 30, 2023, at midnight is the deadline for the Biden Administration to work with Congress and avoid a shutdown of the federal government," the Republican governor wrote in her memo dated Wednesday. "As a state, we must be prepared for the federal government to fail at its duty and ensure the continuation of those services vital to the protection of public health, safety, and welfare, while at the same time temporarily suspending government services that rely on federal funding," Sanders said.

If Congress is not able to enact a federal funding legislation by Sunday, the governor said cabinet secretaries will be responsible for determining which programs must be suspended and which employees will be furloughed based on the following criteria:

— If a program or employee has been identified by the federal government as being necessary to protect public health, safety, or welfare, and the federal government has provided documentation guaranteeing funding during the shutdown, the program and federally funded employment may continue uninterrupted by the shutdown.

— If an agency has sufficient federal funding and authorization from current or previous federal grants to fund a program or position, it may do so as long as funding remains available.

Programs and employment that are wholly or partially dependent on federal funding and not covered under these criteria and will be suspended, effective Sunday, October 1st for the duration of the shutdown, according the Sanders' memo. Exceptions qualifying as essential for the protection of public health, safety, and welfare under federal guidelines would be determined by the cabinet secretary in consultation with the Department of Finance and Administration and the Department of Transformation and Shared Services.

"The Biden Administration’s failure puts Arkansans and the programs they rely on at risk, but my administration will do everything in our power to keep the vital functions of government working," the governor said in her memo. "[Department of Finance and Administration] - Budget and Accounting offices, along with [Department of Transformation and Shared Services] – Office of Personnel Management, will be available to assist agencies in making these determinations."

The Biden administration said in a news release that "With just days left before the end of the fiscal year, extreme House Republicans are playing partisan games with peoples’ lives and marching our country toward a government shutdown that would have damaging impacts across the country — including delaying long-term disaster recovery and undermining preparedness in communities across the country.

"Their partisan approach stands in stark contrast to the Senate’s bipartisan progress towards keeping the government open and making a down payment on disaster relief funding," the White House said.

According to the Associated Press, as the Senate is moving ahead with a bipartisan spending bill to avoid a government shutdown, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is asking Republican legislators to approve a temporary House measure to keep the government open.

The Republican speaker laid out his strategy Wednesday in a closed meeting, urging Republicans to work together. He set up a test vote for Friday, one day before Saturday’s shutdown deadline, on a far-right bill. It would slash federal spending by 8% from many agencies and toughen border security but has been rejected by Democrats and far-right Republicans.

“I want to solve the problem,” McCarthy told reporters afterward at the Capitol.