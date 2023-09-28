Schools’ grades finish year flat

Letter grades applied by the state to Arkansas schools as a gauge of school quality are largely unchanged from 2022 and remain below results from the pre-pandemic year of 2018-2019.

A total of 80 of Arkansas' 1,035 traditional and charter schools eligible for grades this year earned a state-applied letter grade of an "A" based largely on results from last spring's ACT Aspire exam given in grades three through 10.

That is up from 77 "A" grades in 2022 but only half of the 164 "A"-graded schools reported in 2019 before the covid-19 global pandemic disrupted education.

Seventy-nine Arkansas schools earned an "F" grade for 2023 -- better than the 95 F-graded schools in 2022 but well over the 30 F-graded schools in 2019.

The number of schools with "Ds" increased by 22 to 255 schools with "Ds" this year, according to data posted Wednesday on an Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education website. There are now 202 "B" schools -- down from 205 last year. And there are 419 campuses with a state applied "C" grade, up from 415 in 2022.

The state agency reported that better than 70% of the schools -- 728 campuses -- earned the same letter grade for the 2022-23 school year that the schools did in the 2021-22 school year.

About 14% or 148 campuses earned a higher letter grade than they did in the previous school year.

And another 14% -- or actually 144 campuses -- are seeing a lower letter grade for 2022-23 than they did in 2021-22.

"The letter grades are of significant importance to families, as they serve as an easy-to-understand metric for how schools are performing," Arkansas Education Secretary Jacob Oliva said in a prepared statement about the annual letter grades.

"While we are pleased that a majority of schools' grades held steady or improved, we still have a lot of work ahead to ensure all students are reading on grade level and are prepared for college, career, and life," he said.

The latest letter grades applied to schools come in the aftermath of lawmakers passing the LEARNS Act or Act 237 of 2023.

The 145-page law initiated by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders revamps public education in the state.

Its provisions include making students who attend D- and F-graded schools this year eligible for Educational Freedom Accounts in the 2024-25 school year. Educational Freedom Accounts provide students with taxpayer funds to apply toward tuition and other private school-related costs.

In this school year, students who attended an "F" graded school last year are eligible for the taxpayer-funded vouchers, as are other students who are in kindergarten, have special education needs or are children of active military personnel. Approximately 5,000 students are attending 94 private schools with the public funding.

Some of the other provisions in the LEARNS Act raise beginning teacher salaries from $36,000 to $50,000, offer other teacher pay incentives, eliminate teacher and support staff job protections, create a dual diploma system to help in preparing students for the workforce, fund 120 reading coaches, and authorize $500 grants for tutors for academically struggling kindergarten-through-third graders. The law also calls for holding back from promotion some struggling third-grade readers.

LEARNS stands for literacy, empowerment, accountability, readiness, networking and safety.

"We are confident that the implementation of LEARNS will bring improved results this next school year," Oliva said.

The state's A-to-F letter grades are based on a numerical Every Student Succeeds Act or ESSA index score.

The federal Every Student Succeeds Act requires states to hold schools and school districts accountable for student achievement. Signed in 2015 by then-President Barack Obama, the federal act is the current version of the decades-old Elementary and Secondary Education Act.

In Arkansas, the ESSA index score takes into account the results from the ACT Aspire tests given last spring in grades three through 10 in math, literacy and science as well as the academic growth students made from the previous year.

Other factors in the calculation of the ESSA score and ultimately the letter grades include numbers of students reading at grade level at a school, student absenteeism, enrollment in Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate courses, high school graduation rates, students participating in community service, and college entrance exam results.

Schools that serve only kindergarten-through-second-graders who do not take the Aspire tests are paired with schools that the youngest pupils will eventually attend. The primary school is assigned the Aspire scores from the school that serves older pupils. That test result is combined with other factors to generate an ESSA score for the primary school campus. Alternative schools that serve students who haven't been successful in traditional schools are not assigned letter grades.

The state-required ACT Aspire tests, the ESSA scores and the letter grades can result in as much as $7 million in financial awards to high achieving and high growth schools.

Schools with an under-performing student body -- as determined by the school's Every Student Succeeds Act score -- can be identified for comprehensive support and improvement by the state.

Similarly, schools with consistently under-performing subgroups of students -- whose subgroup ESSA school scores are at or below the ESSA School Index score at the 5th percentile -- can be identified for additional targeted support and improvement.

Individual districts reported a range of results.

Haas Hall Academy's four campuses in Fayetteville, Bentonville, Rogers and Springdale all earned A grades, for example.

The Little Rock School District had a total of 15 F schools and eight D schools, as well as three A schools, two B schools and four C schools.

Pulaski County Special has one F-graded school, eight D schools, 11 Cs, three B schools and two A schools.

Cabot's 15 graded schools included eight B grades, one A and six Cs.

The Springdale School District's 29 campuses included one F-graded school and three A-graded campuses.

El Dorado's six schools had two Ds, three Cs and one B.













