Shooting event benefits ACH

Shooters from around the country visited Lonoke Friday to participate in Remington's annual Shoot to Cure sporting clays tournament to benefit Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Remington's young sporting clays course was the event venue. It contains 13 stations featuring a variety of true pair and report pair presentations. A true pair is two targets flying at the same time. You must shoot the first target quickly to attain the second target before it escapes. With a report pair, the trapper releases the second target after you fire the first shot.

The stations were varying degrees of difficulty. One in particular appeared easy and it probably would have been if your gun had a Cylinder or Skeet choke. My gun, a 1973 Browning Citori, has fixed Improved Cylinder and Modified bores. Those tight constrictions made that station more challenging than it would have been with more open chokes, so I was delighted to have gotten seven of those eight targets.

Kris Carson, director of Product Affairs at Remington Arms, said the Shoot to Cure event is a local expression of Remington's Shoot to Cure ammunition line. It is specially made target ammo encased in sky blue hulls. It also comes in a special box.

"We came up with special blue ammunition, with sales benefiting childrens hospitals around the country," Carson said. "Last year we wanted to do something locally, so we partnered with Arkansas Children's Hospital to have a sporting clays shoot in association with Arkansas Children's Hospital to do something beneficial with that product locally."

Carson said that 17 teams participated in the inaugural event in 2022, shortly after Remington opened its new sporting clays course. From that event, Remington donated $10,000 to Arkansas Children's Hospital. On Friday, 26 teams generated a donation of $15,000.

Carson said that shooters participated from South Carolina, Texas, California, Missouri, and, of course, Arkansas. Sponsors included Staley Electric, Garver Engineering, Nabholz Construction, Arkansas Storage Centers, and Nighthawk Customs. Nighthawk sponsored a side game of Five Stand in which shooters could compete for a Benelli semiautomatic shotgun.

My team consisted of Rusty Pruitt of Bryant, Bob Rogers of Maumelle, and Anne Marie Doramus, a member of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Doramus and I shoot as a team in a lot of charity events. As always, we opened the first station by requesting a moment of silence for the late, great Loretta Lynn. Everybody always complies, but they are always very puzzled.

Rogers shot an SKB Model 605 over/under, a spectacularly beautiful gun that drew gasps of appreciation from everyone that saw it. Rogers's shooting did the gun justice, too.

Pruitt, as usual, shot his Remington 11-87 12-gauge, and Doramus shot her left-handed Beretta A-400.

A 50-year old Browning Citori with fixed choke barrels is an odd choice for a sporting clays gun. I enjoy shooting it more than any gun I have ever owned. For me, it just works. I shot 69 of 100 targets. That's an OK score, but it's my best at the Remington course.

As one does after a round of golf, I mentally reviewed every station and visualized how I should have gotten an extra target here and there. Honestly, my score should have been 80. I ran two stations -- eight of eight, and hit seven of eight at two others. On the second to last station, I hit only one of eight, a true snap-shot pair.

Done over, I would ignore the first target and shoot at the second target twice if necessary on the first two throws. That would allow me to judge the speeds better and give me a better chance at breaking the pair on the final two throws.

Rabbit targets are a mental block for me. A rabbit target rolls on the ground. There are always obstacles in its path to prevent you from swinging long. Sometimes it hits something and jumps high in the air at the instant you shoot.

A rabbit target anywhere gives me nightmares, but I hit three of four at the Shoot to Cure. I missed a "jumper."

My Winchester 101 is my favorite skeet gun. It is light, and its removable choke tubes makes it a fine sporting clays gun. I intended to use it at the Shoot to Cure event, but I like my Citori too much.

It was an honor to participate in a first-class event to benefit a first-class and worthy cause. Thanks to Remington for letting us be a part of it. Maybe I'll use the Winchester next year.