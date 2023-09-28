Shootout in Cross County leaves woman dead, man wounded

Officers in northeast Arkansas killed one person and wounded another early Wednesday during a confrontation with suspects in an Alabama shooting, according to a Thursday news release from the Arkansas State Police.

Tammy Naler, 47, was killed and William Burchett, 54, was wounded around 2 a.m. Wednesday after, police said, the duo opened fire on sheriff's deputies from Crittenden, Cross and Poinsett counties at the conclusion of a pursuit across all three counties.

No deputies were hurt in the shootout. State troopers were not involved in the pursuit or the gunfight, though they are investigating the killing.

Naler and Burchett were wanted in the shooting of Burchett's mother in Hokes Bluff, Ala., on Tuesday, the release states.

The pursuit began in Crittenden County, crossed a rural portion of Poinsett County, and ended in Cross County, where deputies set up spike strips on Arkansas 75, the release states.

Burchett was taken to a Jonesboro hospital for treatment. Naler’s body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy.

State police investigators are reviewing the use of force by law enforcement. Those reviews are common in police shootings.