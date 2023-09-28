Slaying’s suspect identified

Pine Bluff police have identified the suspect in a reported Monday evening shooting that killed a woman and injured a man.

Police are looking for Matthew Alan Ferry, 29, who they say was last known to be in the 2000 block of West Fifth Avenue. Ferry is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with brown eyes. Ferry was last seen driving a dark red Dodge Charger with Arkansas license plate AMY 36S, according to police. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Ferry is connected to the shooting at 202 Grider Field Ladd Road just before 6:30 p.m. Monday. Police say officers found a female with an apparent gunshot wound lying in the doorway of the residence and a male with gunshot wounds located just inside. The female was pronounced dead by Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher, while the condition of the male has not been updated. Neither the names nor ages of the victims have been released. The motive of the homicide has not yet been established.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Pine Bluff police detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at 730-2090 or dispatch center at 541-5300.