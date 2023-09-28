State Court of Appeals upholds Lonoke County deputy’s negligent homicide conviction in teen’s shooting death

The Arkansas Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld the misdemeanor conviction of the former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy who fatally shot an unarmed teenage boy during a traffic stop.

The court's findings pave the way for Michael Davis of Ward to begin serving the one-year jail sentence he received in March 2022 for killing 17-year-old Noah Hunter Brittain of McRae during a June 2021 traffic stop.

Davis, who turns 33 next Tuesday, has been free on bail to await the results of an appeal since a Lonoke County jury rejected the felony manslaughter charge against him, convicting the former sergeant instead of negligent homicide following the trial before Circuit Judge Barbara Elmore.

Manslaughter is a Class C felony that carries three to 10 years in prison. Davis can now ask the Arkansas Supreme Court to review the appeals court findings.

Davis was fired and spent four days in jail following his arrest nearly three months after Brittain's slaying. At trial, Davis, who had been a sergeant, testified that Brittain had disobeyed his orders that night and that the boy's actions during their encounter had reasonably put him in fear for his life.

Prosecutors contended that Davis had shot Brittain without warning, citing the testimony of the second occupant of Brittain's vehicle and a nearby witness, both friends of the teen. Brittain was shot within 23 seconds of Davis pulling over the truck the teenager was driving.

On appeal, Davis' attorney Robert Newcomb sought to have the conviction overturned, arguing that jurors should have been told to consider Davis' actions in the light of what a reasonable police officer would have done in his circumstances. Along those lines, the jury should have been given a different definition of negligence that reflected Davis' actions as a law enforcement officer, Newcomb contended.

Davis' conviction was further contested on grounds that the judge wrongly restricted Davis from presenting expert testimony about police use of force that substantiated Davis' contention that he had acted lawfully when he shot Brittain.

Appeals Judge Bart Virden, joined by fellow judge Ray Abramson, found no reason to overturn the jury verdict with his findings endorsed by appeals Judge Kenneth Hixson.

Hixson, who wrote a concurring decision, said that he believes the state lawmakers should consider special-protection legislation for law-enforcement officers acting in the line of duty "making split-second life-changing decisions."

"Because the statutes relevant to this case, as written, do not specifically contemplate the perspective of a reasonable police officer in assessing the conduct of the officer charged with a homicide committed when the officer was acting in the line of duty, I invite the legislature to revisit its legislation in this regard," Hixson wrote. "There can be no doubt that a police officer is in a markedly different position of heightened awareness than that of the normal citizen when the officer is carrying out his or her duties to investigate suspicious activity and confront those who may pose an immediate danger to the officer's personal safety as well as the safety of others."

Davis stopped Brittain after seeing the teen driving a smoking and noisy pickup with a friend in the passenger seat. The pair had been test-driving the truck after they and another Brittain friend had replaced the transmission at Mahoney's Body Shop on Arkansas 89 South in Cabot.

Davis first suspected the truck was stolen but after its license plate showed it to be clear he turned on his lights to stop the vehicle for an improper lane change. Brittain stopped the pickup in the body shop driveway then was shot when he got out and reached into the bed of the truck as the pickup, which could not be shifted into park, started to roll back toward Davis.

Brittain had grabbed a bottle of coolant out of the truck bed to use as a prop behind a truck tire to keep the vehicle from rolling.

Davis told jurors he thought Brittain had been reaching for a rifle and that the boy had been ignoring his orders to stay in the pickup and show his hands.

Brittain's family, along with Brittain's friends from that night, passenger Jordan King and James Crowder, whose grandfather owns the body shop, have since sued Davis and Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley in federal court, with a trial scheduled for July 2024 before U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker. Also named as a defendant is Deputy Nathan Rice who arrested King immediately following the shooting.