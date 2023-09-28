Burkina Faso junta says coup thwarted

ABUJA, Nigeria — Burkina Faso’s military government said Wednesday its intelligence and security services had thwarted a coup attempt and were actively pursuing others believed involved in what it called a bid to “throw our country into chaos.” A junta statement said the coup attempt happened Tuesday without providing further details.

“Officers and other alleged actors involved in this attempt at destabilization have been arrested and others are actively sought,” junta spokesman Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo said in the statement.

Burkina Faso is one of a growing list of West African countries where the military has taken power, accusing the elected governments of failing to keep their promises. The current junta seized power in September 2022 by ousting the military regime of Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba about eight months after it staged a coup to remove democratically elected President Roch Marc Kaboré.

Capt. Ibrahim Traore was named as the transitional president. However, since its inception, the junta has struggled to end Burkina Faso’s security challenges — the very reason that it said prompted it to take over power in September 2022. Ouedraogo said an investigation into the attempted takeover was underway.

Czech Republic to buy U.S. F-35 fighters

PRAGUE — The Czech Republic’s government on Wednesday approved a Defense Ministry plan to acquire two dozen U.S. F-35 fighter jets in a deal worth around $6.5 billion.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that the F-35s “will solve the future of our tactical air forces for dozens of years to come.” Fiala said the purchase for the Czech military sends “a message to our allies that we take the defense of our country seriously and that they can rely on us.” The first of the 24 fighter jets should be delivered in 2031, with the rest by 2035, Fiala said. The American aircraft will replace the 14 JAS-39 Gripen fighter jets from Sweden that are currently used by the Czech army.

The Czechs will pay almost $5 billion to the U.S. for the aircraft, training of pilots, ammunition and other costs, Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said. The remaining money will be used to finance an upgrade of the Caslav air force base in central Czech Republic, fuel and training of staff, Cernochova said.

The chief of the general staff, Lt. Gen. Karel Rehka, said that the new jets would ensure “that in the case of need, we’ll manage to effectively defend ourselves against aggression, together with our allies.”

Teen killed going to school near London

LONDON — A 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death while on her way to school just south of London on Wednesday morning, and a 17-year-old male suspect was arrested in connection with her death, police said.

The Metropolitan Police said that officers were at the scene at around 8:30 a.m., around two minutes after receiving reports that the girl was stabbed in Croydon, a busy residential and business district just south of London.

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain said that police vehicles, paramedics and an air ambulance were dispatched, but the girl was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

Around 75 minutes after the stabbing, Brittain said that a 17-year-old male suspect, who may have known the victim, was arrested not far from the scene of the crime.

Brittain said the suspect, who wasn’t identified, was in custody awaiting questioning and added that police weren’t searching for anyone else in connection with the killing.

“This is every parent’s worst nightmare, and I know the officers who responded this morning, along with our emergency service colleagues, are devastated at the victim’s death,” he said near the scene of the stabbing. “This is an emotion I share, and I know people across Croydon will be feeling the same,” he said.

Flooding forces evacuations in Greece

ATHENS, Greece — New floods following torrential rain swept Wednesday across swaths of central Greece already battered by deadly storms weeks earlier, once again damaging roads, flooding homes and causing power outages in the city of Volos and the island of Evia.

At least eight villages were ordered evacuated late Wednesday as floodwaters rose, and road traffic was banned in Volos — a coastal city of about 140,000 — with residents urged to stay indoors. The fire service received hundreds of calls for assistance in Volos, and dozens of people were evacuated from flooded homes, but there were no reports of deaths or people missing. State-run ERT television said the basement of the Volos hospital was inundated, although services were not affected.

The new heavy storms follow deadly wildfires that caused record destruction in the summer, and earlier Wednesday the government declared that adapting to climate change has become a national priority.

Volos, the nearby Mount Pilion area and other parts of central Greece are still recovering from the floods earlier this month that caused 16 deaths, destroyed homes and infrastructure, wrecked crops and drowned tens of thousands of livestock in the key farming area of Thessaly.