This week’s professional golf events

This week's professional events

All times Central

LPGA TOUR

EVENT NW Arkansas Championship

SITE Rogers

SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday

COURSE Pinnacle Country Club (Par 71, 6,438 yards)

PURSE $2.3 million

WINNER'S SHARE $345,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Atthaya Thitikul

ARKANSANS ENTERED Maria Fassi, Stacy Lewis, Gaby Lopez, Brooke Matthews

TV Golf Channel, Friday-Saturday 1-4 p.m., Sunday 3-6 p.m.

DP WORLD TOUR/PGA TOUR

EVENT Ryder Cup

SITE Guidonia Montecelio, Italy

SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday

COURSE Marco Simone Golf & Country Club (Par 72, 7,248 yards)

ALL-TIME SERIES United States leads 27-14-2

SERIES VS. EUROPE (since 1979) Europe leads 11-9-1

DEFENDING CHAMPION Europe

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV USA Network, Friday 12:30-11 a.m., Saturday 12:30-2 a.m.; NBC, Saturday 2-11 a.m., Sunday 4:30 a.m.-noon