Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

This week’s schedule

Today at 2:27 a.m.

Today’s game

5A-Central

Mills at Maumelle

Friday’s games

7A-Central

Conway at North Little Rock

Jonesboro at Bryant

LR Central at FS Northside

LR Southwest at Cabot

7A-West

Bentonville West at Springdale

FS Southside at Bentonville

Rogers at Fayetteville

Springdale Har-Ber at Roger Heritage

6A-East

El Dorado at Searcy

Greene Co. Tech at Jacksonville

LR Catholic at West Memphis

Marion at Benton

Sylvan Hills at Sheridan

6A-West

Greenbrier at Greenwood

Mountain Home at Pulaski Academy

Siloam Springs at Russellville

Van Buren at Lake Hamilton

5A-Central

Joe T. Robinson at Vilonia

Morrilton at Watson Chapel

Pine Bluff at Beebe

5A-East

Forrest City at Valley View

Nettleton at Brookland

Paragould at Batesville

Wynne at Southside Batesville

5A-South

Hope at Hot Springs

HS Lakeside at Magnolia

LR Parkview at De Queen

Texarkana at Camden Fairview

5A-West

Clarksville at Shiloh Christian

Darndanelle at Pea Ridge

Farmington at Alma

Prairie Grove at Harrison

4A-1

Berryville at Gentry

Gravette at Lincoln

Green Forest at Ozark

Huntsville at Elkins

4A-2

Heber Springs at Bald Knob

Lonoke at Harding Academy

Riverview at Cave City

4A-3

Blytheville at Jonesboro Westside

Gosnell at Pocahontas

Rivercrest at Harrisburg

Trumann at Highland

4A-4

Benton HG at Lamar

Central Ark. Christian at Mayflower

Dover at LR Hall

Pottsville at Bauxite

4A-7

Arkadelphia at Mena

Waldron at Malvern

4A-8

DeWitt at Hamburg

Monticello at Dumas

Star City at McGehee

Warren at Crossett

3A-1

Booneville at West Fork

Charleston at Cedarville

Lavaca at Hackett

Mansfield at Greenland

3A-2

Perryville at Atkins

Salem at Newport

Yellville-Summit at Melbourne

3A-3

Osceola at Piggott

Palestine-Wheatley at Hoxie

3A-4

Bismarck at Paris

Danville at Centerpoint

Jessieville at Glen Rose

Magnet Cove at Two Rivers

3A-5

Fouke at Horatio

Prescott at Junction City

3A-6

Drew Central at Fordyce

Lake Village at Barton

2A-1

Conway Christian at Hector

Magazine at Johnson Co. Westside

2A-2

Cross County at Clarendon

Earle at Marked Tree

East Poinsett Co. at McCrory

Marianna at Des Arc

2A-3

Lafayette County at Mineral Springs

Mount ida at Poyen

Murfreesboro at Dierks

2A-4

Baptist Prep at Hazen

Carlisle at Episcopal Collegiate

Hampton at Bearden

Nonconference

England at Quitman

Marvell at Cutter-Morning Star

Rison at Bigelow

Walnut Ridge at Camden HG

8-Man

2A-North

Augusta at Brinkley

Izard County at Rector

2A-South

Dermott at Spring Hill

Hermitage at Mountain Pine

Woodlawn at Strong

3A-North

Corning at Cedar Ridge

Rose Bud at Mountain View

3A-South

Fountain Lake at Genoa Central

Subiaco Academy at Parkers Chapel

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT