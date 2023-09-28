Today’s student-athletes are just pros

FORT WORTH -- The players are paid money over the table, have endorsement deals, have agents, and the benefits of a system that sounds a lot like free agency.

The Supreme Court-mandated destruction of the NCAA's amusing amateur model has turned the most visible levels of college athletics into something that looks like an extension of the NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLB, and the rest.

The increasingly popular, and accepted belief, is that the NCAA player may be a "student-athlete" but they're a pro.

"I wouldn't go that far," South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer said during a recent Q&A on the SEC Coaches' Conference call. "I know where you're going, and certainly there is a lot to that. It's still college athletics. These guys are still going to school."

(Are they?)

"Not every player is getting paid to play football, or paid to play baseball," Beamer said, "or be on the gymnastics team, or whatever. To me it's still college athletics and it's different than what it was five, 10, 15 years ago and it's changing every day."

College teams boast "directors of player personnel," and "directors of player development," and the modern-day student-athlete is a reflection of what looks like a professional sports franchise.

They're not. There are some who are really close.

How close depends on a variety of factors, namely where you attend school, and just how good you are in your respective sport.

The softball player at UTEP is still every bit the student-athlete today, in this current NIL/portal world, as they were three years ago. Their compensation is the athletic scholarship, and the vast majority of the student-athletes in college sports fit the description.

It's the football player at LSU, or men's basketball player at Kansas, who is more like a pro than ever before.

They're enticed to attend programs with the promise of money from the school's collective, and endorsement deals.

When center Hunter Dickinson transferred from Michigan to Kansas in May, one of the primary reasons he cited was that he was paid less than six-figures playing for the Wolverines.

Former Texas running back Bijan Robinson, who had six NIL deals last season, famously had a contract last season with Lamborghini Austin. A little known fact about that car: he barely drove it.

And there is still a difference.

"I don't believe (getting paid) makes you a pro. Seeing the two sides of things now, here it's all football," Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Deuce Vaughn said after his team's Week 2 win over the Jets.

He's lived both sides.

When he was a freshman at Kansas State, the portal wasn't quite so free flowing as it is today, when players easily come and go.

When he was a freshman at Kansas State, the idea of making money through NIL was still a point of contention that had to be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.

A "collective," which is an end-around on NIL that basically allows the players to be paid, wasn't even born yet.

When he was a junior, in 2022, the portal was wide open, and the players could be compensated over the table.

Now, he's an actual pro football player.

"Here (with the Dallas Cowboys), this is your livelihood. This is your job," Vaughn said. "In college, you are making money but you are going to school. You are going to classes. You are going to get a degree. It's not necessarily all football.

"It's great that you are making money, and I believe that all athletes should be compensated because what they are doing does generate a lot of revenue for their school, but here it's all ball and it's what you do to make money."

Thanks to collectives, as well as NIL deals, there are some members of college football, and basketball, teams who make thousands of dollars per month.

The deals are private, and the numbers that do exist are mostly speculation; Front Office Sports reports that a "top Power 5 football players are earning $45,000 from their collectives, according to data from Student-Athlete NIL; top Power 5 and Big East basketball players earn an average of $75,000."

Let's assume these figures are close to accurate.

"A lot of these guys are going to make more money playing college football than they'll make for the rest of their life," TCU football Coach Sonny Dykes said.

All of this is what led college athletic directors, including TCU's Jeremiah Donati, to go to Washington D.C. last week to lobby congress; they're not lobbying against student-athletes being paid but rather asking for help to draft some legislation to guardrails on what still looks like crazy Wall Street spending.

Iowa women's basketball player Caitlin Clark and LSU forward Angel Reese have both reportedly cashed in on nice NIL endorsement deals.

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne is one of the most popular student-athletes in college sports. She has 4.4 million followers on Instagram, and 7.8 million followers on TikTok.

She's essentially a model/influencer who has turned her fame into millions of dollars.

The creation of the transfer portal and NIL money has pushed the NCAA student-athlete closer to the professional level more than ever, but there is a difference.

The wide receiver for the University of Miami is still a college kid whereas the wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins is going to work.