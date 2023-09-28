Two men die in separate crashes on roadways in Arkansas

The Arkansas State Police reported a pair of fatal car crashes that occurred Friday and Saturday, respectively.

On Friday, William Goodson, 85, of Marianna was heading south on U.S. 79 in rural Lee County in a 2015 Toyota Tacoma when he attempted to make a U-turn, causing a Mack semi-trailer behind him to make an evasive maneuver into the northbound lane, authorities said.

The driver of the semi, Clifton Harris, 86, crashed into Goodson, killing him on impact, police said. Harris was taken to Forrest City Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, according to a crash report.

On Saturday, Joey Dumas, 44, of West Memphis was traveling west on the north service road toward the Ingram Boulevard off-ramp from Interstate 40, according to the West Memphis Police Department.

Dumas left the roadway and struck a guardrail, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.