UAPB intern joins sheriff’s office

J'Keile Hadley, a criminal justice major, has joined the Jefferson County sheriff's office as a student intern.

A sophomore at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Hadley will be assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division at the sheriff's office.

"As part of our commitment to fostering the next generation of law enforcement professionals, Mr. Hadley will embark on a hands-on internship experience tailored to provide educationally related work assignments for students. During his time with us, he will gain invaluable insights and practical knowledge in various facets of criminal justice, including criminal investigations, crime scene processing, evidence collection, and courtroom testimony," according to a news release.

Hadley's placement at JCSO is made possible through the agency's partnership with the UAPB Office of Career Services.

"This collaboration has allowed us to consistently offer meaningful career placement opportunities to aspiring students that might find themselves eager to pursue a career in law enforcement," according to the release.

Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. expressed his enthusiasm for Hadley's arrival.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. J'Keile Hadley to our team and look forward to providing him with a comprehensive and immersive learning experience within our Criminal Investigation Division," Woods said. "It is our hope that this internship will not only contribute to his academic growth but also prepare him for a successful and impactful career in the field of criminal justice."

The sheriff's office is proud to support the educational journey of students from UAPB and other institutions, according to the release.