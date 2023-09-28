Week 5 Area Game Capsules

Rogers at Fayetteville

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Rogers 4-0, 1-0 7A-West; Fayetteville 4-0, 1-0

COACHES Rogers -- Chad Harbison; Fayetteville -- Casey Dick

KEY PLAYERS Rogers -- QB Dane Williams (Sr.., 6-1, 195), RB Jacob Jenkins (Sr., 6-2, 205), WR Mabry Verser (Sr., 6-4, 208), OL Conner Simmermon (Sr., 6-2, 280), LB Tyler Pinkerton (Sr., 5-11, 195), LB Isaac Chapman (Sr., 6-1, 205). Fayetteville -- QB Drake Lindsey (Sr., 6-5, 220), WR Jaison DeLamar (Jr., 5-11, 190), DL Trey Lisle (Sr., 6-6, 230), DL Kaden Spencer (Sr., 6-0, 230), CB Kasey Lehman (Sr., 5-10, 175), FS Isaiah Taylor (Sr., 6-0, 175).

NOTABLE The Mounties defeated Fayetteville 29-28 last season in Rogers for their first win over the Bulldogs since 2006, when they defeated Fayetteville twice. ... Both teams come into this year's game 4-0 and 1-0 in the 7A-West Conference. ... Williams set a Rogers school record with 480 passing yards and six touchdowns, including the game-winner to Jeff Regan for 65 yards with 1:03 left in a 44-38 win at Fort Smith Southside last week. ... Williams has completed 55 of 88 passes (62.5 percent) for 1,048 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season. ... Regan has been the top wide receiver with 23 receptions for 389 yards. Fayetteville blitzed Bentonville West for a 56-21 victory in Centerton last week. ... DeLamar caught five touchdown passes and had nine receptions for 207 yards total in the win over the Wolverines. ... Quarterback Drake Lindsey completed 29 of 39 passes for 413 yards and six touchdowns in the win against West. ... On the season, Lindsey has completed 75 of 114 passes (65.8 percent) for 1,218 yards, 16 touchdowns and 1 interception.

OUR TAKE Fayetteville 42, Rogers 35

-- Graham Thomas

Fort Smith Southside at Bentonville

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS FS Southside 3-1, 0-1 7A-West; Bentonville 2-2, 1-0

COACHES Southside -- Kim Dameron; Bentonville -- Jody Grant

KEY PLAYERS Southside – RB Armari Tucker (Sr., 5-8, 170), WR/RB Isaac Gregory (Sr., 5-10, 175), OL Kobe Branham (Sr., 6-6, 330), DL John Parkinson (Sr., 6-3, 240), DB Christian Morgan (Sr., 5-9, 165), DB Ketric Carter (Sr., 5-9, 160). Bentonville -- QB Carter Nye (Sr., 6-1, 175), WR C.J. Brown (Sr., 6-1, 190), RB Jason Gilmore (Sr, 5-9, 185), TE Eli Brooks (Jr., 6-3, 205), OL Trason Hunt (Sr., 6-5, 275), WR/DB Que Brown (Sr., 6-0, 155), DL/LB Ben Pearson (Sr., 6-2, 205), OLB/DE Rivers Wiseman (Sr., 6-4, 190), DB Christian Farrow (Sr., 6-0, 160).

NOTABLE Bentonville owns a 13-6 lead in the series, dating back to 2001. The last time Southside won was a 10-7 decision in 2014 and gave Bentonville an 0-4 start that year, but the Tigers didn't lose again en route to the Class 7A state championship. ... Southside QB Carter Zimmerman threw for a season-high 270 yards against Rogers and ran for 2 TDs, including a 1-yard run that briefly tied the game at 38 with 1:18 remaining. ... Tucker ran for 141 yards, including a 71-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and has 739 yards on the ground this season. ... The 73 points Bentonville scored in last week's win over Springdale Har-Ber was the most the Tigers have scored since a 74-37 victory over Rogers in 2020. ... Bentonville will try to avoid its first three-game losing skid at home since 2004 ... Tigers RBs Jason Gilmore and Christian Battles combined for five TDs last week. The two had three through nonconference play. ... Brown, who has committed to Arkansas, has accounted for TDs in three different ways this season. He's caught 5 TD passes, thrown one and returned a kickoff for a score.

OUR TAKE Bentonville 42, Fort Smith Southside 28

-- Henry Apple

Bentonville West at Springdale

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Bentonville West 2-2, 0-1 7A-West; Springdale 2-2, 1-0

COACHES West -- Bryan Pratt; Springdale -- Brett Hobbs

KEY PLAYERS West -- QB Dalton Rice (Sr., 6-2, 207), WR Jaxson Brust (Sr., 5-9, 175), OL Lane Jeffcoat (Sr., 6-9, 305), DB Laynce Stroud (Sr., 5-11, 180). Springdale -- QB Jack Pounders (Jr., 6-2, 185), FB Lajket Kannangaki (Jr., 5-10, 220) OL Zach Turner (Sr., 5-8, 275), SB/DB Cayden Aaserude (Sr., 5-9, 160), LB Brandon Laughter (Sr., 5-11, 230), LB Mychael Dickerson (Sr., 6-1 215).

NOTABLE Springdale evened its overall record to 2-2 with a 28-20 victory over Rogers Heritage to begin 7A-West Conference play. ... QB Jack Pounders ran for three touchdowns for the Bulldogs. ... West will attempt to regroup after losing 56-21 at home to Fayetteville in its league opener.... Fayetteville accumulated 525 total yards to 273 yards for Bentonville West. ... West QB Dalton Rice completed 18-of-29 passes for 146 yards and one touchdown for the Wolverines. ... West won last year's game with Springdale, 40-0.

OUR TAKE Bentonville West 38, Springdale 28

-- Rick Fires

Springdale Har-Ber at Rogers Heritage

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Springdale Har-Ber 0-4, 0-1 7A-West; Rogers Heritage 1-3, 0-1

COACHES Springdale Har-Ber -- Brent Eckley; Rogers Heritage -- Eric Munoz

KEY PLAYERS Springdale Har-Ber -- Har-Ber -- QB Braden Sprague (Sr., 5-11, 175), WR Hayden Wood (Jr., 6-3, 175), WR Brock Oktay (Sr., 6-3, 215), RB Titus Cramer (Soph., 5-10, 180), OL Landon Hughes (Jr., 6-0, 270), OL Jaren Land (Sr., 6-6, 285) LB Dawson Bremer (Sr., 5-11, 180), DB Ashton Stewart (Sr., 5-8, 150), FS Lance Daspit (Sr., 5-10, 165). Heritage -- QB/LB Domenic Castenada (Jr., 5-10, 175), RB Amere Dingle (Sr., 5-9, 175), OL Stephen Kelly (Sr., 6-2, 205), DB Matthew Hightower (Sr., 5-10, 175), WR Christian Flores (Jr., 6-1, 170).

NOTABLE Rogers Heritage beat Springdale Har-Ber for the first time ever last season with a 41-39 victory at Wildcat Stadium in Springdale. ... Har-Ber piled up 503 yards of offense against Bentonville in a 73-39 loss last Friday at Wildcat Stadium. ... Sprague completed 28 of 42 passes for 332 yards and five touchdowns. ... RB Titus Cramer rushed 22 times for 120 yards and score and caught six passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns. ... Heritage QB Domenic Castaneda threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Christian Flores and a nine-yard score to Amere Dingle in the fourth quarter in the War Eagles' 28-20 loss to Springdale last Friday.

OUR TAKE Springdale Har-Ber 42, Rogers Heritage 28

-- Graham Thomas

Little Rock Central at Fort Smith Northside

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Central 0-4, 0-1 7A-Central; Northside 0-4, 0-1

COACHES Central -- Anthony Richardson; Northside -- Felix Curry

KEY PLAYERS Central – QB Adrian Bing (Sr., 5-11, 200), CB Talan Wright (Sr., 5-9, 140), WR Ravion Odell (Sr., 6-2, 174), LB Marcus Johnson (Sr., 5-11, 210), DL Dierian Simpson (Sr., 6-0, 195). Northside – QB McLane Moody (Jr., 6-6, 205), WR Cam Massey (Jr., 6-0, 170), RB Issac Wright (Jr., 5-10, 180), LB Lucas Caldarera (Jr., 5-11, 198), DL Eric Brewer (Sr., 6-0, 202).

NOTABLE Both teams are looking for their first win of the season. ... The first game between the Grizzlies and Tigers, when Little Rock High was actually Peabody High, was 120 years ago when Fort Smith won, 11-0, in 1903. ... Northside has won five of six meetings since the two schools were reunited into the 7A-Central in 2016. ... The two teams played consecutively from 1918 through 1980 after which Northside moved out of the state's largest classification, and during that span the Tigers were 40-21-2 against the Grizzles. ... Central's best offensive effort during the first four games was in a 45-13 nonconference loss to Pine Bluff in which the Tigers ran for 216 yards led by senior QB Adrian Bing, who had 16 carries for 157 yards and threw for a touchdown. ... Northside junior QB McLane Moody has thrown for 528 yards and five touchdowns. ... The two teams have combined for 46 state championships with the Tigers winning 31 and the Grizzlies winning 15.

OUR TAKE Northside 28, Central 7

-- Leland Barclay

Greenbrier at Greenwood

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Greenbrier 3-1, 2-0 6A-West; Greenwood 5-0, 3-0

COACHES Greenbrier -- Randy Tribble; Greenwood -- Chris Young

KEY PLAYERS Greenbrier – QB Kane Griffin (Sr., 5-9, 165), QB Kane Richardson (Jr., 6-0, 180), WR Miles Miller (Sr., 5-11, 155), RB Enoch Assan (So., 5-8, 175), DB Jace Harp (Sr., 5-9, 170). Greenwood – RB Brayedan Davis (Sr., WR Grant Karnes (Jr., 6-0, 280), LB Riley White (Sr., 6-0, 225), LB Eli Whitaker (Sr., 5-11, 205), LB Jack Edwards (Sr., 5-10, 192).

NOTABLE Both teams are undefeated in the 6A-West along with Little Rock Christian. ... Greenbrier will return to Class 5A next season. ... Greenbrier has had an extra week to prepare for Greenwood, enjoying its open date in the 6A-West schedule last week after beating Van Buren, 58-27, in the Panthers' conference opener the week before. ... Richardson and Griffin both play and have combined to throw for 1,157 and 12 touchdowns, with Griffin throwing for 710 yards and nine scores. ... Miller led the state in receiving during the first four weeks of the season with 34 receptions for 576 yards and six touchdowns. ... Greenwood has won 59 straight games at home, dating back to a loss to El Dorado in the second round of the playoffs in 2014. ... Greenwood's defense has intercepted 11 passes in five games, including three last week against Van Buren by Braden Skaggs, Brady Mackey, and Kaylor Jasna. ... Greenwood RB Brayedan Davis is averaging 8.0 yards per carry with 83 carries for 662 yards and leads the state with 14 rushing touchdowns. ... Greenwood is averaging 53.8 points per game and has not scored less than seven touchdowns in a game. ... Greenwood has won all 17 meetings against Greenbrier.

OUR TAKE Greenwood 42, Greenbrier 20

-- Leland Barclay

Farmington at Alma

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Farmington 2-2, 1-0 5A-West; Alma 3-1, 1-0

COACHES Farmington -- J.R. Eldridge; Alma -- Rusty Bush

KEY PLAYERS Farmington -- RB Russell Hodge (Jr., 5-10, 170), WR Luke Elsik (Jr., 5-10, 165), QB Ayden Lester (So, 5-10, 150), OL Truitt Rowland (Sr., 6-1, 260). Alma -- QB Jackson Daily (Sr., 6-2, 221), WR Drake Stogsdill (Sr., 5-9, 167), C Zach Millsap (Sr., 5-11, 228), DL Donald Mulligan (Sr., 5-9, 190), OL Eric Johnson (Sr., 5-10, 205)

NOTABLE Alma holds a 4-3 lead in the series since the two schools became conference foes, but Farmington has won the last two meetings, including a 43-8 decision last season. ... Farmington will try to go 2-0 in conference play for the first time since 2019, while Alma seeks to go 2-0 in conference play for the first time since 2018. ... Lester threw for 4 TDs last week against Harrison, matching the number of TD passes he had in three nonconference games. ... Cardinals SS Charlie Mobley now has at least twice as many tackles as his closest teammate after he picked up 16 (9 solo, 7 assists) against Harrison. He now has 49, while the closest teammate has just 22. ... Daily directs Alma's offense with 606 yards on 38 of 74 passing, and he leads the team in rushing with 332 yards and 8 TDs on 45 carries. ... Airedale MLB Trey Bowen has a team-high 25 tackles, followed by LB Byron Standridge with 22.

OUR TAKE Farmington 28, Alma 21

-- Henry Apple

Dardanelle at Pea Ridge

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Dardanelle 2-2, 0-1 5A-West; Pea Ridge 4-0, 1-0

COACHES Dardanelle -- Phil Vega; Pea Ridge -- Brey Cook

KEY PLAYERS Dardanelle -- QB Creed Vega (So., 6-1, 190), WR Rod Chaten (So., 6-3, 160), LB Brendon Kerns (Jr., 5-10, 165). Pea Ridge -- RB Seth Foster (Sr., 5-8, 160), QB Gavin Dixon (Sr., 6-2, 180), DB Mason Wolfenden (Sr., 6-1, 155), OL Connor Pierce (Sr., 6-2, 300), DL Isaac Whitehill (Sr., 5-10, 175), DL Jason Beyer (Sr., 6-0, 205).

NOTABLE Dardanelle began 5A-West Conference play with a 49-7 defeat to Shiloh Christian. .... Creed Vega took over as starting quarterback this season for his brother, Drew Vega, an all-state quarterback who graduated last spring. ... Creed Vega caught 41 passes for 700 yards as a receiver last season. .... Pea Ridge is 4-0 after finishing 3-7 last season. .... The Blackhawks opened 5A-West play with a 41-14 win at Prairie Grove. ... Seth Foster led the way with 4 touchdowns and 185 yards rushing.... Defensively, Pea Ridge forced Prairie Grove into four turnovers..... Dardanelle beat Pea Ridge 50-35 last season when the Sand Lizards finished 4-6 overall.

OUR TAKE Pea Ridge 42, Dardanelle 14

-- Rick Fires