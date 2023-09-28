Sections
Wild bat captured at Little Rock Zoo tests positive for rabies

by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 1:32 p.m.
Families walk out of the Little Rock Zoo after a visit in this 2020 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Stephen Swofford)

A wild bat captured on Saturday at the Little Rock Zoo later tested positive for rabies at the Arkansas Department of Health's Glen F. Baker Public Health Laboratory, according to a news release the zoo issued on Thursday.

"Although we have not yet heard any reports that the bat came in contact with anyone, as a precaution, we are asking individuals who may have encountered the bat to contact the [Department of Health]," the news release said.

The bat was reportedly "flying erratically on Zoo grounds."

After zoo staff observed unusual behavior by the bat, a zoo veterinarian wearing personal protective equipment "collected the animal and humanely euthanized it," the news release said. "There was no known exposure to the Zoo’s animal collection." 


