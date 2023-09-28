Zebras hope to extend streak at Beebe

The past four weeks have gone well for the Pine Bluff High School Zebras, and they look to keep it going Friday night.

Pine Bluff will travel north to face Beebe at 7 p.m. to wrap up the first half of conference play.

Pine Bluff (4-1, 3-0 in 5A-Central) brings a four-game winning streak into this matchup, having most recently defeated Maumelle 41-25 at home last week.

Zebras coach Micheal Williams said the players are focused on improving rather than getting overconfident after several wins.

"They're excited about it, playing good right now, coming off that loss that we had in Mississippi," Williams said. "They still know what they possibly could be. We still haven't reached exactly where we want to be yet, but we see it coming."

Beebe (2-3, 0-3) is still seeking its first conference win after falling 35-9 to Morrilton last week.

The Zebras are 3-0 in conference play for the first time since 2017, the same year as Pine Bluff's most recent conference championship and state title game appearance. Pine Bluff has won its past four games by an average margin of 32.25 points.

Maumelle kept pace with Pine Bluff for a half last week, but Pine Bluff has otherwise been in control in each conference game. The Hornets' 25 points are the most Pine Bluff's defense has allowed since its season-opening loss to Grenada (Miss.). Pine Bluff held its first two conference opponents, Watson Chapel and Vilonia, to one touchdown apiece.

This week's opponent, Beebe, is a team Pine Bluff defeated 49-12 last season. The Badgers won a couple of non-conference games but have lost their past three games. Next week, however, is a huge game in the 5A-Central championship race with Mills coming to Pine Bluff.

It would be easy for the Zebras to overlook Beebe and focus too much on the undefeated Comets.

Williams said he is keeping the Zebras busy watching film, ensuring they stay focused on the Badgers.

"Beebe does a lot of stuff that's unique to every other team that we've played before, so we make sure we watch tons and tons of film, with the coaches and without the coaches, and so make sure we get overprepared," Williams said. "I think it's no such thing as being overprepared, so I want to be overprepared."

The Badgers compiled 243 yards of offense against Morrilton last week, but six turnovers held them back. Beebe has been held to one touchdown in two of its three conference games. With the Pine Bluff defense forcing seven turnovers last week, the Zebras have a great opportunity to take advantage of Beebe mistakes.

Williams said Beebe's offense uses several different formations to attempt to confuse defenses.

"Defensively, we need to make sure we read our keys," Williams said. "It's simple as that. We got certain keys that we have to go by that give us a telltale sign of what the play is going to be, and we gotta stay disciplined to that defensively."

Pine Bluff's defense has held opponents to 13 points per game on this four-game winning streak.