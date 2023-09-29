Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

850 go to Walmart women’s summit

by Serenah McKay | Today at 2:08 a.m.
Tunde Oyeneyin attends a special screening of Screen Gems' "Love Again" at AMC Lincoln Square in New York in this May 3, 2023 file photo. Oyeneyin, an author and athlete, was among the speakers during the 2023 Walmart Women's Empowerment Summit at the Rogers Convention Center on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

"We are powerful on our own, but we are so much more powerful when we are together," author and athlete Tunde Oyeneyin told...

Print Headline: 850 go to Walmart women’s summit

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT