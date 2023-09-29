"We are powerful on our own, but we are so much more powerful when we are together," author and athlete Tunde Oyeneyin told...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
850 go to Walmart women’s summitby Serenah McKay | Today at 2:08 a.m.
Tunde Oyeneyin attends a special screening of Screen Gems' "Love Again" at AMC Lincoln Square in New York in this May 3, 2023 file photo. Oyeneyin, an author and athlete, was among the speakers during the 2023 Walmart Women's Empowerment Summit at the Rogers Convention Center on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Print Headline: 850 go to Walmart women’s summit
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT