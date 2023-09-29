After 1st win, ’Jackets look to add to streak

Sheridan's new head coach will face his former team in an important game tonight.

The Yellowjackets, seeking a second straight win, will host Sylvan Hills with kickoff at 7 p.m.

Sheridan (1-3, 1-2 in 6A-East) earned its first win under new Coach Tyler Turner last week, defeating Jacksonville 49-25.

Sylvan Hills (0-4, 0-3) is seeking its first win of the season after falling 44-13 last week against West Memphis. Turner was an assistant with the Bears before taking the head job in Sheridan in the offseason. Sylvan Hills also has a new head coach this season, Jason Houle.

The Bears came into last year's matchup winless, just like this year. That didn't stop Sylvan Hills from winning 28-27 in Sherwood, handing Sheridan a blow to its playoff hopes.

The difference this year has been a decline in Sylvan Hills' offense. The Bears are averaging 6.75 points per game, with last week's 13 being a season high. Sylvan Hills came into the Sheridan game last year having regularly scored in the mid-to-high 20s.

This is welcome news for a Yellowjacket defense which has struggled to stop opposing offenses. Sheridan held Jacksonville to 25 points last week, a season low after allowing an average of 47 points in its first three games.

Junior running back Malachi Sherwin leads the Sylvan Hills offense. He averages 60 rushing yards per game and has scored two touchdowns.

Senior C.J. Dollarhide leads Sheridan and rushed for 145 yards with three touchdowns in last week's win.

Monticello at Dumas

Dumas (3-1, 1-1 in 4A-8) hosts Monticello (3-2, 2-1) at 7 tonight in the Bobcats' first home conference game this year. Dumas is coming off a 14-7 loss at Hamburg, while the Billies defeated Helena-West Helena Central 35-6 last week.

The Bobcats have already won as many games this season as the past two combined. Running backs Ronald Johnson and Tylan Bell lead the rushing offense, which averages 132.8 yards per game. The duo has combined for five touchdowns, with senior quarterback Joseph Jones scoring five himself to go with four passing touchdowns.

Monticello enters this game in fourth place in the conference riding a two-game winning streak. Senior quarterback Brooke Bowman has tossed 11 touchdowns with just two interceptions. Senior running back Jontavion Jackson has rushed for four touchdowns and has two games with over 100 yards.

Warren at Crossett

Warren (4-0, 2-0 in 4A-8) travels south to face Crossett (3-1, 2-0) at 7 tonight. Warren blew past McGehee 55-14 last week, while Crossett last played two weeks ago in a 41-20 win against Hamburg.

These two teams, along with 3-0 DeWitt, sit atop the Conference 4A-8 standings as the last teams without a conference loss. Warren remains the team to beat after easily dispatching a McGehee team expected to be one of its toughest challengers. Crossett is off to a much better start to this season than last year and get home field advantage against the Lumberjacks.

This game promises to provide an excellent quarterback battle. Warren freshman Jackson Denton and Crossett senior Max Brooks each threw four touchdown passes in their most recent games. Denton threw for 280 yards against McGehee, while Brooks threw for 29 against Hamburg.