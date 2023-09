Huttig, 1909: Yesterday's postcard featured the exterior of the Union Church, Reading Room and Library. Today's view is the reading room interior, complete with rocking chairs. At the time, the sawmill town was home to about 1,200 people. According to the latest census, the town is home to just over 400 residents.

Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203