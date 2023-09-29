The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Sept. 29, 2023

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CV-22-792. Conray Carroll v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Division of Correction; and Mark Felts, Director, Arkansas Parole Board, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Womack, J., dissents.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CR-23-1. Justin Howard Petty v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Remanded. Baker and Hudson, JJ., concur.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CR-22-677. Zorel Tilson v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Petition for writ of certiorari and/or prohibition. Petition denied. Wood, J., concurs.

CV-22-702. William L. Andrews v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Chicot County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Womack, J., dissents.