Attorney claims Arkansas governor's office interfered with records requests

A Rogers attorney said in a letter Friday that he represents a client with “firsthand knowledge” that Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' office interfered with a state agency's response to a blogger's Freedom of Information Act requests.

Tom Mars addressed the letter to state Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, who this week sent a letter to the chairmen of the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee asking them to review the state's purchase of a $19,000 lectern for Sanders.

Hickey also asked auditors to investigate “all matters, involving the Governor or the Governor’s office, made confidential” by a recent law that expanded what kind of records are exempt from disclosure under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

In his letter on Friday, Mars asked if Hickey's request to auditors would include documents that were altered by the governor's office before being produced in response to a Freedom of Information Act request and "non-exempt documents that were knowingly withheld from production under the FOIA at the direction of the Governor’s office."

[DOCUMENT: Read Mars' letter to Hickey here]

Mars said his client has documents showing that the governor's office:

• Altered a document requested by the blogger, Matt Campbell, to give it a different meaning, and instructed the Department of Transformation and Shared Services not to give the unaltered document to Campbell.

• Withheld other "non-exempt" documents, including documents reflecting some of Sanders' Amazon purchases.

• Removed portions of non-exempt email threads.

• Directed a lawyer for the Transformation and Shared Services Department to provide the office with proposed responses to Campbell's Freedom of Information Act requests on flash drive, then returned a "sanitized version" to the department.

Mars wrote that his client could show that all of these things occurred "for the purpose of concealing that the Governor’s Office had altered an invoice" from the firm that sold the lectern, and that the governor's office had, in its responses to Campbell, "deliberately omitted" documents "that were not even arguably exempt from the FOIA or subject to any legal privilege."

Campbell had previously published an invoice showing the state purchased the lectern from Beckett Events LLC, an events management firm in Arlington, Va., founded by Victoria Beckett.

Both the governor’s office and the Republican Party of Arkansas said the state GOP used money from a special projects account to reimburse the state for the purchase.

In response to a request for comment on the letter, Alexa Henning, Sanders' communications director, reiterated a comment she gave reporters Thursday after Hickey asked for auditors to review the $19,029.25 purchase.

“The governor welcomes the audit and encourages legislators to complete it without delay," Henning said.