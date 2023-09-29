Baltimore blanks Boston, wraps up AL East title

BALTIMORE -- Ramon Urias fielded a grounder and threw to first for the final out, and the Baltimore Orioles poured onto the field for a celebration at the mound.

They weren't in a full sprint. Some players walked and others jogged or skipped. Perhaps it was a sign of just how grueling -- and at times exhausting -- this race or the AL East title was.

That chase is now over. Anthony Santander homered, DL Hall worked out of a sixth-inning jam and the Orioles clinched the division championship with a 2-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

"It was the AL Beast again this year, and we knew it," outfielder Austin Hays said. "We had to battle ... but here we are. We did it."

Dean Kremer (13-5) allowed two hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings, striking out eight, and the Orioles reached 100 wins for the sixth time in team history and first since 1980. Baltimore prevailed in a brutally tough division that relegated the Red Sox and New York Yankees to afterthoughts.

Now the Orioles -- two years after losing 110 games -- will enter the postseason as the top seed in the American League.

"There were so many rough nights in '19 and '21," Manager Brandon Hyde said. "There's a lot of guys that were in that clubhouse that are celebrating right now."

During the seventh-inning stretch, the scoreboard had another treat for Baltimore fans -- the sight of Orioles great Cal Ripken in attendance.

Baltimore won the AL East five times in six years after divisional play began in 1969, but this is only the fifth division title for the Orioles since then -- and first since 2014.

ATHLETICS 2, TWINS 1 Rookie Ryan Noda hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning, sending Oakland to the victory against Minnesota.

BLUE JAYS 6, YANKEES 0 Chris Bassitt reached 200 innings for the first time, Brandon Belt hit a three-run home run and Toronto moved one step closer to an AL wild card berth by beating New York. Daulton Varsho and Matt Chapman hit home runs for the Blue Jays.

MARINERS 3, RANGERS 2 J.P. Crawford singled in two runs with two outs in the ninth inning to give Seattle a victory over Texas.

TIGERS 8-7, ROYALS 0-3 Miguel Cabrera hit his 511th career home run and Detroit finished a shutout in the completion of a suspended game, and Spencer Torkelson hit a three-run shot to lead the Tigers to the victory in the regularly scheduled matchup. Cabrera, who is retiring after the season, tied Mel Ott for 25th on the home run list. The 40-year-old slugger has 373 home runs for Detroit, tying Norm Cash for second behind Al Kaline's 399.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 5, CUBS 3 Max Olson hit his major league-leading 54th home run, and Atlanta clinched home-field advantage throughout the postseason with a win over Chicago. Austin Riley had three hits and scored two runs as the Braves (103-56) won for the sixth time in seven games. The NL East champions can match the franchise record for wins with a season-ending sweep of the Nationals.

BREWERS 3, CARDINALS 0 Brewers rookie Garrett Mitchell doubled, walked twice and scored in his first big league game since April. Corbin Burnes, Julio Teheran (3-5) and Ethan Small combined on a six-hitter for the NL Central champions. Burnes struck out four and walked one in four innings in his final tuneup for the postseason.

PIRATES 3, PHILLIES 2 Kyle Schwarber went deep, Bryce Harper went off on an umpire and was ejected and Trea Turner went from second to home on a stolen base in Philadelphia's loss to Pittsburgh.

ROCKIES 14, DODGERS 5 Brenton Doyle drove in four runs and Colorado picked up home runs from Charlie Blackmon, Sean Bouchard and Elehuris Montero.

INTERLEAGUE

WHITE SOX 3, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Arizona lost to Andrew Vaughn and Chicago, delaying the Diamondbacks' bid for an NL wild card for at least another day. Arizona (84-75) is in position for the second NL wild card and its first postseason appearance since 2017.





