The world in brief: Sweden seeks military aid against crime





Sweden seeks military aid against crime

STOCKHOLM -- Sweden's prime minister on Thursday said that he has summoned the head of the military to discuss how the armed forces can help police deal with an unprecedented crime wave that has shocked the country with almost daily shootings and bombings.

Getting the military involved in crime-fighting would be a highly unusual step for Sweden, underscoring the severity of the gang violence that has claimed a dozen lives across the country this month, including teenagers and innocent bystanders.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that he would meet with the armed forces' supreme commander and the national police commissioner on Friday to explore "how the armed forces can help police in their work against the criminal gangs."

One of the victims was a woman in her 20s who died in an explosion in Uppsala, north of Stockholm. Swedish media said she was likely not the intended target of the attack.

Newspaper Dagens Nyheter said an 18-year-old rapper was killed late Wednesday in a shooting outside a sports complex on the outskirts of Stockholm.

Breakaway Armenia region to dissolve

YEREVAN, Armenia -- The separatist government of Nagorno-Karabakh said Thursday it will dissolve itself and the unrecognized republic will cease to exist by year's end after a three-decade bid for independence, while Armenian officials said over half of the region's population has already fled.

The moves came after Azerbaijan carried out a lightning offensive last week to reclaim full control over the breakaway region and demanded that Armenian troops in Nagorno-Karabakh disarm and the separatist government disband.

A decree signed by the region's separatist President Samvel Shakhramanyan cited a Sept. 20 agreement to end the fighting under which Azerbaijan will allow the "free, voluntary and unhindered movement" of Nagorno-Karabakh residents to Armenia.

The mass exodus of ethnic Armenians from the mountainous region inside Azerbaijan began Sunday. By Thursday evening, over 78,300 people -- more than 65% of Nagorno-Karabakh's population of 120,000 -- had fled to Armenia, and the influx continued unabated, according to Armenian officials.

Day's third attack in Somalia kills six

MOGADISHU, Somalia -- A car bombing struck a meat market in central Somalia on Thursday, killing six people and wounding 14, local officials said, the third attack of the day in the volatile East African country.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack at the market in the town of Buloburde in Hiran region or the two earlier attacks on Thursday in the southern city of Dhusamareb, where no casualties were reported.

Somalia faced frequent attacks by the country's al-Qaida affiliate, the militant group al-Shabab.

Buloburde Deputy Commissioner Jaliil Isse Foodey, told The Associated Press that three soldiers were among those killed at the market as they had tried to stop the suspicious car.

Foodey said that authorities believe a government base located near the market that's the home of an army commander was the intended target.

On Saturday, an explosives-laden vehicle was detonated at a security checkpoint in the central city of Beledweyne, killing at least 18 people and wounding 40.

Somalia's government last year launched "total war" on al-Shabab, which controls parts of rural central and southern Somalia and makes millions of dollars through "taxation" of residents and extortion of businesses.

First Taiwan-built submarine launched

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan -- Taiwan's president launched the island's first domestically made submarine for testing Thursday at a port in Kaohsiung.

The submarine, if successful in its tests, will be a major breakthrough for Taiwan in shipbuilding and design.

"In the past, a domestic-made submarine was considered impossible, but today a submarine designed and built by our countrymen is in front of you," President Tsai Ing-wen said at the launch ceremony.

"Building a submarine is the concrete realization of our resolution to protect our country. Submarines are an important piece of equipment for the Taiwan navy to develop asymmetric combat power in terms of strategy and tactics," she said.

The U.S. has been pushing Taiwan to develop asymmetric warfare strategies by investing in smaller and lighter weapons such as the reduced-size submarine.

The process was "torturous," said Cheng Wen-lon, head of Taiwan's CSBC Corp., which led the construction of the submarine.

"Although we have worked quietly during the past several years, it doesn't mean the process was very smooth," he said at the ceremony held in CSBC's shipyard.

The submarine is named Hai Kun after a fish in Chinese mythology called kun with legendary proportions.





An ethnic Armenian child from Nagorno-Karabakh sleeps on the ground after arriving in Armenia's Goris in Syunik region, Armenia, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. The separatist government of Nagorno-Karabakh announced Thursday that it will dissolve itself and the unrecognized republic will cease to exist by the end of the year, and Armenian officials said more than half of the population has already fled. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)



Ethnic Armenian children from Nagorno-Karabakh look from a truck after arriving in Armenia's Goris in Syunik region, Armenia, on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. The separatist government of Nagorno-Karabakh announced Thursday that it will dissolve itself and the unrecognized republic will cease to exist by the end of the year, and Armenian officials said more than half of the population has already fled. More than half of the region's population has already fled to Armenia, according to Armenian officials. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)



Ethnic Armenians gather in hope to leave Nagorno-Karabakh region for Armenia in the center of Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. The separatist government of Nagorno-Karabakh announced Thursday that it will dissolve itself and the unrecognized republic will cease to exist by the end of the year, and Armenian officials said more than half of the population has already fled. (AP Photo/Ani Abaghyan)



Ethnic Armenians gather in hope to leave Nagorno-Karabakh region for Armenia in the center of Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. The separatist government of Nagorno-Karabakh announced Thursday that it will dissolve itself and the unrecognized republic will cease to exist by the end of the year, and Armenian officials said more than half of the population has already fled. (AP Photo/Ani Abaghyan)







Lebanese Armenians clash with police Thursday outside the Azerbaijani embassy in Beirut, Lebanon. The scuffles came during their protest on Thursday to denounce the Azerbaijani military offensive that recaptured Nagorno-Karabakh from the separatist Armenian authorities in the enclave. (AP/Hussein Malla)







A group of navy personnel pass through Taiwan’s domestically-made submarine during the naming and launching ceremony of domestically-made submarines at CSBC Corp’s shipyards in Kaohsiung, Southern Taiwan, on Thursday. (AP/Chiang Ying-ying)











