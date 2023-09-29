Bryant City Council picks chamber of commerce leader as interim mayor

BRYANT -- Three candidates were ready to make their pitch Thursday night to the Bryant City Council to serve as interim mayor -- and two of them were father and son.

Mark Smith finished his 15-minute talk, but not before he got choked up at the prospect of competing against his son for the job.

After his father was finished, Truett Smith walked up to the lectern and announced he was withdrawing his name from consideration.

"I can't follow that," he told the council.

As it turned out, following an hour and 10 minutes in executive session, the council chose the candidate without the Smith surname -- Rhonda Sanders -- to lead the city during the next five months. The vote was 8-0.

"I'm overwhelmed," Sanders said after the meeting was adjourned. "Knowing they had a great candidate in Mark Smith, I feel very honored by this selection."

The selection of an interim mayor became necessary following the Sept. 19 resignation of Allen Scott, for whom the council had unanimously given a no-confidence vote in the wake of a sexual harassment complaint filed by a former employee.

Scott's resignation was made effective at the end of the month, but the City Council voted Sept. 18 to take away his day-to-day responsibilities and ordered him to turn in his laptop, cellphone and key to City Hall. Scott did not attend Thursday's meeting.

Sanders, 64, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor against Scott in 2022, is the president and CEO of the Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce. She promised the council she would not run for mayor in the March 5 special election and would commit all of her energy to maintaining a steady ship for the next mayor.

"I love this city," Sanders told the council. "I want to be helpful. I want to be useful."

She also said the chamber had a plan in place to cover her duties there in the event she was selected as interim mayor.

Sanders' selection becomes a consequential one because Bryant voters will go to the polls Nov. 14 to decide whether to approve an advertising and promotions tax. Part of the revenue from that tax would cover future Parks and Recreation Department projects.

"It's a tax that is very critical to the city's future growth," Sanders said. "It gives the city a better chance to promote itself, attract more visitors and host more events. It's a very important tax for many reasons."

Before the vote, council member Lisa Meyer thanked city officials, several of whom attended Thursday's special meeting, for keeping "the city afloat" during a turbulent period.

"We were in that back room for a long time because we had two really great candidates," Meyer said.

Mark Smith, 67, is the part-time city clerk for Bryant. He has experience in municipal and state government. From 1999 through 2003, the Republican represented El Dorado and other parts of Union County in the Arkansas House of Representatives. He ran for the state Senate in 2004 and lost to then-incumbent Jeff Jeffries.

While speaking to the council, Smith addressed the question of how well he would work with his son if he was selected as mayor. The younger Smith is the city's director of community development.

Smith tried to keep it light by remarking that his 30-year-old son hasn't lived with him for years, but when he started talking about the prospect of being chosen over him, he struggled to hold back tears.

After apologizing for getting emotional, Smith offered an explanation as to why they were applying for the same job.

"I applied when he didn't. Then he did," Smith said.

"He'd make a great mayor," he told the council before struggling again to compose himself.

Truett Smith said he decided during his father's speech that he would withdraw his name.

Sanders said a mayor serving on an interim basis has a choice to make -- be a placeholder, create chaos or decide to be a bridge-builder. She said she would choose the third option.

"You want to be the one who sets it up well for the person behind you," she said.

The city's parks director, Chris Treat, announced earlier this week that he will run for mayor in the March special election. He is the only candidate who has announced a run.