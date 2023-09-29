Central Arkansas Library System seeks $1.5M from donors to add to budget for Main Library overhaul

The Central Arkansas Library System is seeking to raise approximately $1.5 million through a fundraising campaign to supplement the budget for the upcoming overhaul of the Main Library in downtown Little Rock.

Library system officials previously engaged Library Strategies Consulting Group to assess the feasibility of such a campaign.

Based on interviews with potential supporters, the consultants believe a fundraising effort could successfully raise about $1.5 million with a well-designed campaign, a compelling case for giving and committed campaign leadership, Eliza Borné, the library system's director of development, told library system board members during a meeting Thursday.

Fundraising has yet to begin. Borné would like to engage the firm for a couple more months to help prepare for the campaign via steps like recruiting campaign committee members and refining the library system's case for giving, she said.

The board of the library system's affiliated foundation supports the plan and voted unanimously to add two months' worth of the consulting fee to the foundation's 2023 budget, Borné said.

The two months of campaign work were priced at $4,000 per month, according to a written report by Central Arkansas Library System Executive Director Nate Coulter prepared for Thursday's meeting.

The fundraising is expected to support some "key components" of the Main Library overhaul, such as a planned roof terrace, Borné said.

A $1.5 million goal can sound either "really small or really big" depending on one's perspective, Borné said, but she suggested the goal was both "significant" and "achievable."

The campaign also would help the library system develop relationships with new philanthropists, she said.

In March, when library system board members were told of plans for the feasibility study tied to a possible fundraising campaign, Borné put the estimated goal at $3 million to $5 million.

David Johnson, the executive director of the Fayetteville Public Library, joined Thursday's meeting via teleconference to tell board members about his library's efforts to raise money as part of a $50 million expansion.

The Main Library located at 100 S. Rock St. closed to the public effective Sept. 1 and is expected to remain closed until mid-2025 amid the renovations.

Library system officials have put the cost of the overhaul at approximately $20 million.

The renovations are expected to be funded primarily with proceeds from the refinancing of library system bonds.

A May 2022 referendum in which Little Rock voters approved lowering and extending a library system capital-improvement millage cleared the way for the bond refinancing, which also will fund renovations to the Sue Cowan Williams Library located at 1800 S. Chester St. in Little Rock.

Earlier during the meeting on Thursday, Reese Rowland with Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects explained design plans for the remodeled Main Library using a series of slides that showed exterior and interior renderings.

In addition to the rooftop space, plans encompass a vendor-operated cafe and a redesigned entrance to the surface parking lot, along with many other changes to the branch's current appearance and layout, according to Rowland's presentation.