Church News

AMOS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will observe World Communion Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday. The community is invited to attend. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Laydell Jordan, pastor of Prayer Works Gospel Church of Pine Bluff, accompanied by his congregation. Amos Chapel and Prayer Works choirs will sing. World Communion Sunday, a world-wide celebration, is observed the first Sunday in October yearly. The theme is from Psalms 133:1 -- Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity. Amos Chapel's pastor is the Rev. Robert Willis Jr.

WORD OF FAITH FULL GOSPEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 1108 S. Poplar St., will hold its Kingdom of God Conference at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. The lecturer will be the church's pastor, Henry Land Jr. The keynote speaker will be William J. Strong Sr., bishop of Greater New Bethel Church at Milwaukee, Wis. The theme is "Knowing who you are in Christ – Knowing what all Christ has done for you."

MT. NEBO MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3201 W. Second Ave., will celebrate its 134th anniversary at 3 p.m. Oct. 15. The Rev. Glenn Barnes Sr., pastor of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church, will be the guest preacher.

BACK TO SCHOOL PRAYER AND PIZZA for children will be held at the following churches from 2-3 p.m. on these dates: Oct. 15, Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church; Nov. 12, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church; and Dec. 10, East End Church of God and Christ. Intercessors will pray at each event. Robbie Williams, president of the Helping Hands for the Community Inc., and volunteers will serve refreshments donated by business leaders. The event is free and open to the general public. Organizers ask that pastors and youth leaders participate.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will host a Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon at 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at the W.D. Watson Fellowship Hall at the church. The featured speaker will be Dr. Yara Robertson of the CARTI Cancer Center. The theme is Faith Over Fear; Know Your Purpose (Psalm 27:1.) Tickets are $25. The event is open to the community, however cancer survivors are asked to let Barbara Rankins know if they're planning to attend so they can be recognized. The deadline is Oct. 16. For tickets or details, contact Rankins at (870) 329-3380.

AMOS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will host its Family and Friends Day at 3 p.m. Oct. 22. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Donald Manning, pastor of Thomas Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at Gould. Diana Womack is the coordinator and the Rev. Robert Willis Jr. is pastor of Amos Chapel.

THE MT. NEBO NINTH ANNUAL BREAST CANCER EVENT will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Saracen Landing Pavilion, 200 Lake Saracen Drive. The community is invited to attend the celebration honoring the memory of Billie Jean "B.J." Jackson. There will be a 2K walk/run and a $30 entry fee includes a commemorative T-shirt. The deadline to register is Oct. 8. This event will include food vendors, shopping vendors, live entertainment, health screenings and special guests, according to a news release. To register, visit mtnebobreastcancerbj.org. Details: events@stuffinthebluff.com or see the Facebook page for updates.

