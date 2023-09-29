COLUMNIST: Trump wants a gag order

I t's been clear for some time that U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan will jail Donald Trump for contempt or impose other severe penalties for his behavior only if he leaves her no choice. Based on the former president's response to the Justice Department's motion for a limited gag order in the Jan. 6 case, it seems that's exactly what Trump is aiming to do.

Trump is answering the insurrection-related charges in two arenas, legal and political. His big bet is on the political side: that he can win the presidency, quash the two federal indictments against him, and at least keep the state prosecutions at bay as long as he is in office.

On the legal side, until this week Trump's lawyers have served up lousy but largely conventional arguments before Chutkan and the judges presiding over his three other indictments. Trump's latest filing, by stark contrast, abandons any pretense of a coherent attempt to persuade Chutkan not to impose a gag order.

The motion for a limited gag order by special counsel Jack Smith's team recited a litany of incendiary claims by the former president. Trump has disparaged the court, the prosecution and the prosecutors; threatened to pollute the jury pool, and heightened the risk of attacks on prospective witnesses and court personnel.

Any other defendant who behaved as Trump has would have had the conditions of bail revoked and found himself awaiting trial in jail. That hasn't happened in this case--and probably won't for as long as the court can forestall it--only because everyone involved recognizes the grave implications of incarcerating the probable Republican nominee for president.

Having set out this alarming body of evidence, federal prosecutors requested a "narrowly tailored" gag order essentially directing Trump not to trash the process and intimidate prospective witnesses.

Trump's response Monday was a screed that makes sense only in the context of his broader political strategy.

It is the repeated insistence that the effort to impose a limited gag order comes from "the Biden administration"--the brief contains no fewer than nine references to Biden and his government--that is the tell. It's sheer demagoguery for the benefit of Trump's political base to assert that the criminal charges against him are the result of a political command by the president. Any half-sophisticated observer knows it's a lie.

Trump's stance is less likely to convince Chutkan than to provoke her. In her first hearing in the case, the judge admonished the parties that she would not let her decisions be influenced by the election.

By substituting political rhetoric for legal substance and relying on patently false characterizations, Trump is doubtless reducing his prospects for defeating the Justice Department's motion, which is grounded in law and Trump's own impropriety.

He is evidently happy to increase the odds of a gag order. It would serve his political strategy of posing as a messianic martyr doing battle with the deep state for the sake of his supporters' retribution.