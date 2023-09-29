Fundraiser to honor Sissy Jones

The First Ward Living Grace Pantry will host its annual fundraiser Oct. 7 honoring Sissy Jones, founder of Sissy's Log Cabin.

The red carpet, black tie event will be held at Prince Hall Grand Lodge, 2906 E. Harding Ave. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m., according to a news release.

"For the past 50 years, Sissy's Log Cabin has been passionate about communities," according to the release. "Each Sissy's Log Cabin store is given its own philanthropy budget to use for local community charities and organizations. The Jones family understands that not all communities have the same needs and seeks to make a difference in each community they are a part of -- there is even a sponsorship request form directly on the website.

"Sissy's has given to more than 100 charitable organizations every year. Most of their giving goes to local schools and colleges, first responders, leadership clubs, food banks, and shelters. These organizations are important to Sissy's Log Cabin because of the impact that they are making in their communities and for their customers.

The number of boards Jones serves on and the organizations she volunteers for and donates to is too long to list -- everything from the Junior League to the local police force -- but she says that there's a soft spot in her heart for First Ward Living Grace Pantry 'There's nothing they don't do,' she says of the organization," according to the release.

Debra Allen is the executive director of the First Ward Living Grace Pantry.

NAACP announces annual banquet

The Pine Bluff Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will host its 31st annual Dove Freedom Fund Banquet at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The keynote speaker will be television personality and nationally known Judge Joe Brown.

Banquet tickets are $40. The hosts will be retired Pine Bluff educator Mattie Collins and KATV anchor Ryan Houston, a Pine Bluff native.

The theme is "Thriving for Excellence: When We Fight, We WIN." Members of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff NAACP Campus Chapter, who will attend the event, joined the Pine Bluff branch announcing the banquet, according to a news release.

"This event brings together a diverse group of citizens and community leaders. In recent years, because of the generous support of corporate, business, civic, and community partners like you, the Pine Bluff Branch NAACP has been successful in making a difference in the Pine Bluff community by: Focusing on key issues that affect the citizens in the Pine Bluff Community; giving scholarships to deserving youth/college students who live in Pine Bluff; sponsoring health and voter education programs, and advocating to eliminate racial prejudice, and to improve the political, educational, social, and economic status of minority groups," according to the release.

The Dove Freedom Fund Banquet is a major means of raising revenue to continue programs.

"The Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP is known nationwide for its award-winning programs and commitment to justice and civil rights for all citizens," according to the release.

The branch is still the largest in Arkansas and supports a youth council and a college chapter at UAPB.

Sponsorships are available for the banquet. For levels of sponsorship, the cost for the souvenir booklet advertisements, and ticket information, contact event coordinator Loretta Whitfield at (870) 489-4736, or the branch secretary, Dominique Graydon, at (870) 872-3453.

All ads for the souvenir booklet must be camera-ready and forwarded to Dominique Graydon at 15graydon@gmail.com by today. The deadline for payment is Oct. 6.

ASU names 2023 summer graduates

Arkansas State University at Jonesboro announced the students who graduated at summer commencement Aug. 12, including southeast Arkansas residents.

Undergraduates with a 4.0 grade point average are designated as Summa Cum Laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated Magna Cum Laude, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 graduated Cum Laude.

Area graduates are listed by hometown, name, degree, major and honors:

mPine Bluff: Asia Monique Agee-Burnett, Master of Science, Early Childhood Services;

mPine Bluff: Kanasha A. Carmickle, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership;

mPine Bluff: Robbye LeAnne Dockett, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing;

mWhite Hall: John Berry Horton III, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration;

mDeWitt: Carly Rose Watkins, Associate of Applied Science, Occupational Therapy Assistant;

mDeWitt: Darby Elise Vancamp, Bachelor of Science-Radiologic Science, Radiologic Sciences, Cum Laude;

mWarren: Jenifer Lin Chapman, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership;

mWarren: Cameron Michael Cobb, Certificate of Proficiency, Media Ministry;

mTillar: Nancy Virginia Chapman, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership;

mMonticello: Gabriel C. West, Master of Science, Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management.