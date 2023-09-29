Cowboys looking to reclaim identity

FRISCO, Texas -- Jayron Kearse may, as much as anyone, represent the spirit of the Cowboys defense. He embodies toughness, finishing last season with a shoulder labrum tear, a knee ligament sprain and fluid in his knee and calf. His competitive fire has drawn teammates such as Micah Parsons to describe him as having a "dog mentality." The safety is highly versatile, able to contribute across multiple positions.

In his third Dallas season, Kearse is a tone-setter.

That was a positive until Sunday.

"For the first [time] since I've been here," Kearse said, "I feel like I was part of the problem and not a problem-solver."

Offensively, the Cowboys placed added emphasis this week on improving in the red zone. On defense, the focus is rather simple. The unit seeks to reclaim its identity Sunday against the New England Patriots, ridding itself of the stench from a sloppy 28-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

A defense that forced seven takeaways in the first two games managed zero. A group that allowed no 20-plus-yard runs ceded four in a 12-attempt span during the first half.

Worse yet, behind the numbers, the spirit was lacking.

"I saw a lot [Sunday] that upset me and hurt as well," defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said. "But I think one of the things that probably felt like five fingers across the face was, 'Man, you guys didn't look like your defense.' The reason it probably hit me was because I felt that was right. We didn't play to the standards that we've seen and what our 'excellent' looks like. ...

"For us, I want to make sure every time you watch us play, you see how we get it on. It's not specific to red zone or short yardage or goal line. I would hope that you see our speed, our hitting and the way that we run. That's what I hope you guys would see when you watch us play this week. That's a No. 1, top of the pile for me."

Kearse was accountable for his part.

On the second play from scrimmage, quarterback Josh Dobbs gained 44 yards on a read-option keeper. Safety Donovan Wilson ran past Kearse in pursuit. Assuming Wilson would make the tackle, Kearse transitioned his sprint into a jog.

Wilson missed the tackle, unable to knock Dobbs out of bounds.

Cornerback DaRon Bland made a hustle play from the nickel alignment on the opposite side of the field to tackle Dobbs. Upon contact, Dobbs loosened his ball security, holding the football high and away from his body.

That was the moment.

"If I'm hustling, I punch that ball out," Kearse said. "It was an accumulation of a lot of things where it was this guy on this play, this guy on that play, this guy on that play. It just boils down to bad football. ... I just don't believe we were flying to the ball how we normally do. We preach hunt and get to the ball carrier. You never know who's going to make the play.

"You get to the ball with reckless abandon, and you have a chance to make the play. You have 11 guys on the field that hunt, you can minimize some of those mistakes, some of those missed [run] fits."

Just as Bland saved a touchdown with his hustle, safety Malik Hooker did so in the fourth quarter when the Cowboys experienced a communication breakdown and rare busted coverage. Hooker ran from the far hash to tackle Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson, limiting him to a 69-yard gain.

In both cases, Arizona ended up scoring a touchdown later in the drive. So from a game result standpoint, the Bland and Hooker tackles were not consequential.

But those players, along with a dominant effort from defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, were reminders of the standard that should be shared throughout the defense. Sunday allows an opportunity to reestablish that standard.

"I'm excited to play," Kearse said. "I don't care who would have lined up. Having a game go like that personally for me and then as a team, giving one away that we shouldn't have given away -- we were the better team -- it's definitely one you're ready to get back on the field and just show who you really are.

"We put bad on tape. When people say bad things, they're saying it for a reason because it was all good things prior to that Arizona game. They're saying bad things because we put bad things on tape. It's our job to go out there and put a hush to it. ... It's not really about what New England does. We hope they turn the tape on and think that's the same thing they're getting. They're not getting nothing close to that."