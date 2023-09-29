Marriages

Brandon Winston, 35, and Nakita Davis, 32, both of Benton.

Kyree Brown, 22, and Ayeisha Allen, 32, both of Little Rock.

Benjamin Campbell, 25, and Anna Hover, 26, both of Maumelle.

Samuel Brockington, 36, and Elizabeth Leggett, 33, both of Little Rock.

Pedro Brown, 24, and Alexus Featherston, 23, both of Sherwood.

Courtney Barrett, 62, of Cabot and Melissa Savary, 55, of Maumelle.

Matthew Van Parys, 38, of Sherwood and Kristina Minnix, 38, of Jacksonville.

John Brooks, 71, and Tina Hamby, 50, both of North Little Rock.

Jordan Hunt, 27, and Krysten Koppel, 25, both of Sherwood.

Shana Brown, 34, of Lexa and Whitney Anthony, 31, of Miami, Okla.

Dayshawn McClain, 34, of Bryant and Latoya Holmes, 42, of Little Rock.

Steven Willis, 50, and Kimberly Wilkerson, 49, both of Benton.

Courtney Freeman, 25, and Jasmine Adams, 23, both of Jacksonville.

Divorces

FILED

23-3313. Christina Graggs v. Brian Graggs Sr.

23-3314. Valencia Ootsey-Walker v. Donald Marshall Jr.

23-3317. Marlon Tucker v. Lakisha Flowers.

23-3319. Susan Harris v. Daron Harris.

23-3321. Peggy Mayo v. Dennis Mayo.

23-3325. Martha Maning v. Keinya Crook.

GRANTED

21-3347. Britney Mitchell v. Timothy Mitchell.

23-2847. Nicole Lilly v. John Lilly.