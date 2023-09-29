Dutch gunman kills 3 at 2 sites

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- A lone gunman wearing a bullet-resistant vest opened fire in an apartment and a hospital in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam on Thursday, killing three people, including a 14-year-old girl, police said.

The shooting sent patients and medics fleeing the Erasmus Medical Center in downtown Rotterdam, including some who were wheeled out of the building in beds. Others barricaded themselves into rooms and stuck hand-written signs to windows to show their location.

Police Chief Fred Westerbeke told reporters that the shooter was a 32-year-old student from Rotterdam. He was carrying a weapon and wearing a bullet-resistant vest, authorities said. He was also not identified. Police said they believed the shooter had acted alone.

He first shot and killed a 39-year-old woman and seriously injured her 14-year-old daughter at an apartment close to where the suspect lived, Westerbeke said. Police said the girl later died of her injuries.

The shooter then went to the nearby Erasmus Medical Center where he shot and killed a 43-year-old man, a teacher at the academic hospital, police said. He also started fires at the scenes of both shootings.

The identities of the victims were not released.

"It was a black day," said Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb.

Much remained unclear, including a motive and the relationship between the victims and the suspect, who lived on the same street as the woman and her daughter, according to Dutch news media.

Police said they had received an initial report of gunfire at 2:25 p.m. local time Thursday. The gunman started a fire at the home, then went to the medical school, where he shot the teacher in class, police said. The gunman then made his way through other parts of the hospital and started a fire there, police said.

Images on social media showed people, some wearing medical gowns, rushing from the building.

In their initial alert, police warned on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that a suspect had been seen wearing combat clothes, carrying a backpack and headphones, and using a handgun.

The suspect was arrested as he came out of a hospital building and was cooperating with the officers on site, police said.

Authorities said they had informed relatives of the shooting victims.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima expressed their sympathy on social media. "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victims of the violence this afternoon in Rotterdam," the royal pair wrote. "We also think of everybody who lived in fear during these terrible actions," they added.

The Erasmus Medical Center appealed on social media for people not to go to the hospital, but later said it was reopening. It said that all appointments scheduled for today would go ahead as planned.

There have been scores of small explosions at homes and businesses across Rotterdam this year, blamed on rival drug gangs. There was no immediate suggestion that Thursday's shooting was linked to the feuding drug gangs.

Information for this article was contributed by Mike Corder of The Associated Press and by Claire Moses and Emma Bubola of The New York Times.