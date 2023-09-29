Fast Parkview LB receives offer from Hogs

Arkansas has extended an offer to Little Rock Parkview linebacker Jakore Smith, the second in-state prospect in the 2026 class to receive one.

Smith, 6-1, 180 pounds, joins Greenwood sophomore quarterback Kane Archer in having an offer from the Hogs in the 2026 class. The offer is Smith’s first Power 5 offer.

Patriot head coach Brad Bolding reports Smith running 4.4 seconds in the 40 yard dash while comparing him to a former Razorback and NFL linebacker Bolding coached at North Little Rock.

“Reminds me a lot of Martrell Spaight, he has a disposition about him when he arrives at the ball,” Bolding said. “He’s fast, real fast. Still has a lot to learn about the position. I think he is special.”

Smith recorded 7 tackles and a forced fumble in his first varsity game this season against Springdale Har-Ber.



