Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

Fast Parkview LB receives offer from Hogs

by Richard Davenport | Today at 5:52 p.m.
Parkview coach Brad Boulding during their game against Bryant Friday Sept. 8, 2023 in Bryant. ..Stephen B. Thornton/Special to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.More photos at arkansasonline.com/99Bryant/

Arkansas has extended an offer to Little Rock Parkview linebacker Jakore Smith, the second in-state prospect in the 2026 class to receive one. 

Smith, 6-1, 180 pounds, joins Greenwood sophomore quarterback Kane Archer in having an offer from the Hogs in the 2026 class. The offer is Smith’s first Power 5 offer. 

Patriot head coach Brad Bolding reports Smith running 4.4 seconds in the 40 yard dash while comparing him to a former Razorback and NFL linebacker Bolding coached at North Little Rock. 

“Reminds me a lot of Martrell Spaight, he has a disposition about him when he arrives at the ball,” Bolding said. “He’s fast, real fast.  Still has a lot to learn about the position. I think he is special.” 

Smith recorded 7 tackles and a forced fumble in his first varsity game this season against Springdale Har-Ber. 


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT