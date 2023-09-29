Four people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Jesus Estrada-Figueroa, 29, of 2001 S.E. Hilton Head Drive No. 15 in Bentonville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Estrada-Figueroa was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Farmington

Latrell Pines, 19, of 154 Summer Wood Place in Farmington, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Pines was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center 0n $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Rhiannon Grimwood, 31, of 124 Cynthia Ave. in Farmington, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Grimwood was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Jason Smith, 42, of 15 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Smith was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.