FYI: An Entertainment Calendar

Today

Pickin' Time on 59 -- Yard sales from Sulphur Springs to Siloam Springs along Arkansas 59, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today & Saturday. 936-1498.

Narnia Faire -- An immersive event with sword fighting, costumes & more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today & Saturday & noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Gulley Park in Fayetteville. $5-$17. thenarniafaire.com.

Author Talk -- With Lori Ann Wood, noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. Part of World Heart Day. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Salsa at the Bell Tower -- Part of Hispanic Heritage Month, 6-10:30 p.m., University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

Outdoor Movie Night -- "A Bug's Life," 7 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $5-$10. Bring chairs, blankets, coolers. bgozarks.org.

"UNDERSCORED" -- By Ephrat Asherie Dance, 7 p.m. today & Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, RØDE House at The Momentary, 507 S.E. "E" St. in Bentonville. $10-$20. 657-2335, themomentary.org.

"Arsenic and Old Lace" -- The classic 1940s comedy about two sweet old ladies who are also serial killers, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $12. 783-2966 or fslt.org.

"The Play That Goes Wrong" -- A drama society's murder-mystery production is going from "bad to utterly disastrous," 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $7-$15. jbu.universitytickets.com.

Saturday

"The Bentonville You Remember" -- 10 a.m., Old High auditorium in Bentonville. Building open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Email rlmccro@hotmail.com.

1000 Books Before Kindergarten -- A new reading initiative, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Super Saturday -- "Caperucita Roja & The Big Bully Wolf" with Bright Star Theatre, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk -- With Coralie Koonce, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Plein Air Art Exhibit -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday & noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Rockspire, 84 Orchard Ridge Road in Eureka Springs. rockspire.com.

100th Anniversary Celebration -- With Papa Rap, Los Veleros, cake, children's activities and more, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. 750-8180 or springdalelibrary.org.

Taste of Honey -- A tasting event, 2-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Artist Reception -- For 2023 Small Metals Artist in Residence, Dana Finimore, 4-6 p.m., Eureka Springs School of the Arts. Free. essa-art.org.

"Harmonious Blend" -- An Evening Uniting the Arts with Trike Theatre and Arkansas Philharmonic, 6:30 p.m., 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville. $100. triketheatre.org.

