Getting it straight

At a Jacksonville City Council meeting in December, a concerned resident, Jay McCarty, asked what the city would do without the nonprofit Jacksonville Friends of the Animals' financial help for dogs in need. Jacksonville finance director Cheryl Erkel replied, "they would be euthanized." A Sept. 18 article about the Jacksonville animal shelter attributed the quote to someone else.
