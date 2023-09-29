Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Getting it straight

Today at 3:10 a.m.

At a Jacksonville City Council meeting in December, a concerned resident, Jay McCarty, asked what the city would do without the nonprofit Jacksonville Friends of the Animals' financial help for dogs in need. Jacksonville finance director Cheryl Erkel replied, "they would be euthanized." A Sept. 18 article about the Jacksonville animal shelter attributed the quote to someone else.

Print Headline: Getting it straight

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT